OnePlus 13s launch in India today: Specs, price, features and all you need to know

OnePlus will unveil its latest compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, in India today, aiming to provide a performance-packed alternative to the pricier OnePlus 13. The device, which will be launched at an event at 12 pm, combines high-end features with a price tag expected to be around INR 55,000.
The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the OnePlus 13, delivering top-notch performance in a sleeker and more budget-friendly design. It’s anticipated to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage, all running on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 for a smooth software experience.
In terms of design, the device boasts a slim 8.15mm profile, 2.5D curved glass on both sides, and a lightweight build at just 185g. It also features a new rectangular dual-camera module, marking a fresh departure from the circular design seen in previous OnePlus models. This camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 32MP autofocus front camera.
One of the standout features is the introduction of the Plus Key—a customisable alert slider replacement that lets users quickly access Sound, DND, camera, voice recordings, and the innovative AI Plus Mind feature, which captures and analyses on-screen content for future reference. Other AI tools include AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Reframe, and enhanced integration with Google’s Gemini AI in native apps.
The phone will be available in three stylish finishes—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an India-exclusive Green Silk.
While OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the pricing yet, it seems to be strategically positioned between the OnePlus 13R (INR 42,999) and OnePlus 13 (INR 69,999). You can expect the OnePlus 13s to hit Amazon, OnePlus stores, and offline retailers in the coming days.