OnePlus 13s launch in India today: Specs, price, features and all you need to know

The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the OnePlus 13, delivering top-notch performance in a sleeker and more budget-friendly design. It’s anticipated to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage, all running on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 for a smooth software experience.

In terms of design, the device boasts a slim 8.15mm profile, 2.5D curved glass on both sides, and a lightweight build at just 185g. It also features a new rectangular dual-camera module, marking a fresh departure from the circular design seen in previous OnePlus models. This camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary lens with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 32MP autofocus front camera.