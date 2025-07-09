Amish Tripathi reveals Dandakaranya Gameplay will be deeply rooted in Indian culture with global appeal

Celebrated author Amish Tripathi has revealed how his gaming project, Dandakaranya Gameplay will be deeply rooted in Indian culture with global appeal.

Amish Tripathi opens up on Dandakaranya Gameplay

In an exclusive interview with a new agency, he spoke about how the game promises to stay true to Indian roots while offering an experience that resonates with global audiences. Amish revealed that, set in the ancient forest of Dandakaranya, the game will feature environments and story elements inspired by the Deccan region. Players will encounter sages, demons, forest guardians and mythical creatures, making for a richly textured gameplay rooted in Indian tradition.

Speaking about the game, the author shared, “Absolutely, unapologetically, proudly Indian. But like I said, we want to appeal to people across the world. So, of course, the trailer ends with Bharat Mata Ki Jai. We will appeal to everyone in this. So, that is why it has been made in such a way that you can understand the Indian culture in a very easy manner. So, the gameplay and the biomes that will be created are based on Dandakaranya. Deccan is based on the Deccan region. There will be demons, there will be sages, there will be forest ward.” What sets Dandakaranya Gameplay apart is its moral framework. “Even if you're in combat, you're not killing for no reason—you’re protecting the innocent and fighting evil,” Amish shared. This, he believes, will offer not just entertainment but also meaningful insights into Indian philosophy and values.

Amish expressed, “Here in this, even if you are killing someone, why are you killing them? It is not like you are killing an innocent person. You are protecting the innocent. You are fighting a monster. So, in a way you are also learning about religion. So, it will be with a positive message to the youngsters. At the same time, it does not mean it will be boring; it will be great fun while playing this game.”