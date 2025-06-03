Gadgets of the week: ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405), Viewsonic X2-4K, HP OmniBook X Flip 14 and Zenith Chronomaster Original

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405)
ASUS ExpertBook P3 is ideal for professionals, freelancers and business owners looking for a device providing enhanced security, upgradability and durability. The All Aluminium P3 weighs 1.42Kg and is only 18mm making it light and compact. Performance is exceptional in this PC thanks to an Intel Core i7 H-series processor, upto 64GB DDR5 RAM, dual Gen 4 SSD support and Wifi 6E. Battery is excellent (lasted me about 11+ hours). The 14” WQXGA display(144Hz) is bright and sharp with an anti-glare coating and 300 nits of brightness. The P3 is ultra durable thanks to MIL-STD-810H grade certification while you get multiple ports including 2x Thunderbolt, 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A as well as HDMI,3.5mm and RJ45. I found the Audio to be clear and focussed due to the dual speakers, dual Mics and DIRAC tech built in. I used the 1TB version which also offers enterprise grade security and can charge via USB-C as well as DC. This is truly a robust, feature-filled, secure laptop! INR 79,990.
Viewsonic X2-4K
The X2-4K is a 4K HDR short throw LED Home Projector which is easy to set up and can throw a large size projection from a short distance. Designed for Xbox, the X2-4K supports Xbox-exclusive resolution/refresh rate combinations. It also provides theatre-level sound by Harmon Kardon speakers. Visual quality is good thanks to a brightness of 2900 LED Lumens. I was able to get a 100” display from about 1.5-2.0m away. Other features include auto-setup for picture alignment, screen-mirroring via wifi, BT for audio and 1440p @ 120Hz for smooth gaming. Colours are true-to-life in the X2-4K due to Cinema SuperColor+ proprietary tech from Viewsonic with 125% Rec.709 for accuracy. I could also project content from several of my devices using a USB-C cable. The projector also connects seamlessly to other gaming consoles and acts perfectly fine as a capable home entertainment projector for movies, OTT and video. INR 3.5 lakhs
HP OmniBook X Flip 14
HP’s OmniBook X Flip 14 pulls out all the stops as an AI PC with Copilot + PC onboard. The device comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16 GB RAM with 512 GB SSD storage. The suave device also has Wifi 7 and a 5MP IR camera. While using, the X Flip 14 lasts almost 12-13 hrs on a charge while the 3K OLED display is especially striking with deeper blacks and higher contrast along with excellent depth of colours. The convertible form factor is ideal for switching from work to play and consuming entertainment. You get upto 47 TOPS (Tera of operations per second) NPU (Neural Processing Unit) performance as well as HP AI Companion helping you perform complex AI processing on board. If you’re looking for an AI powered laptop for complex processes and multiple use cases, the X Flip 14 is an ideal buy. INR 1.13 lakhs
Zenith Chronomaster Original
Zenith’s new Chronomaster Original Lapis Lazuli is a wristwatch for the ages! The Original Triple Calendar comes in a 38mm steel case with a steel bracelet and an additional blue calfskin strap. It’s Powered by Zenith’s own legendary El Primero 3610 automatic movement with a chronograph function as well as day, date, month and moonphase indications. The Chronometer Original has a 60 hour power reserve and is 5 ATM (50m) water resistant. Lapis Lazuli is a metamorphic rock used as a rare semi-precious stone and is prized since antiquity for its vivid colour. INR 19.33 lakhs
TP Link Tapo RV10
The RV10 is a 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum cleaner & Mop rolled into one compact machine. The cleaner works with Alexa and Google Home and can perform upto 3 hours of continuous cleaning. With a 4 mode suction system, high efficiency path planning, HEPA filter, 300ml water tank capacity - you get whole home continuous cleaning. A range of sensors allow the RV10 to detect and avoid obstacles while a soft-touch bumper protects your furniture. The Tapo App can schedule your cleaning as well as switch clean modes. The combination of vacuuming and mopping is sure to be more effective in removing particles effectively! INR 15,999.
Eufy SoloCam E30
The solar powered SoloCam E30 from Eufy can pan 360° and uses AI tracking for movement while providing 2K clarity. The wireless outdoor camera is solar charged and footage can be viewed live as well as recorded - on to a microSD card. A built in 10000mAh battery keeps the show running with 2 hours of sunlight sufficient for a day’s charge. The cam is IP65 weather proof and comes with 2 way audio as well as IR night vision. With the amount of sun we get, this camera is perfect in the long run! INR 19,808.
Wiim Wake-Up Light
Wiim’s all-in-one sunrise alarm clock is also a bedside reading light and sound generating machine with Alexa built in. The Light is also a speaker which has internet radio and music services built in and can wake you up to sounds of chirping birds and even let you catch up on the latest news or listen to Spotify. The Light’s settings can be customised to align with your mood or the time of day. Wiim offers a collection of free sleep noises and soothing sounds additionally you can stream noise from your favourite music services. You can also listen to audiobooks and podcasts effortlessly. Ideal bedside device! INR 11,000.