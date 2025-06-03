Gadgets of the week: ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405), Viewsonic X2-4K, HP OmniBook X Flip 14 and Zenith Chronomaster Original

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405)

ASUS ExpertBook P3 is ideal for professionals, freelancers and business owners looking for a device providing enhanced security, upgradability and durability. The All Aluminium P3 weighs 1.42Kg and is only 18mm making it light and compact. Performance is exceptional in this PC thanks to an Intel Core i7 H-series processor, upto 64GB DDR5 RAM, dual Gen 4 SSD support and Wifi 6E. Battery is excellent (lasted me about 11+ hours). The 14” WQXGA display(144Hz) is bright and sharp with an anti-glare coating and 300 nits of brightness. The P3 is ultra durable thanks to MIL-STD-810H grade certification while you get multiple ports including 2x Thunderbolt, 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A as well as HDMI,3.5mm and RJ45. I found the Audio to be clear and focussed due to the dual speakers, dual Mics and DIRAC tech built in. I used the 1TB version which also offers enterprise grade security and can charge via USB-C as well as DC. This is truly a robust, feature-filled, secure laptop! INR 79,990.