How Three Indian developers are using iOS capabilities to challenge the status quo

Closer to home, Apple’s thriving app developer community in India has grown by leaps and bounds. Ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, we met up with developers and founders based out of India, some with a new take on ideas as old as time and others applying the hardware and strong iOS capabilities to solve pressing problems of today.

Real-time air quality monitoring in your pocket

Founded in 2016 by Namita Gupta, AirVeda started as a mother’s personal mission to find out reliable air quality data sources when her then three-year-old was diagnosed with severe childhood asthma in Delhi NCR. What started as a project with her brother Prashant by building out small air quality devices and an app to monitor and report real-time data on PM2.5, PM10, CO₂, temperature, humidity took flight when other parents started reaching out with similar needs. “Without data, it's so hard to understand what's going on - data gives you a sense of control, right? asks Namita.

Over the years, the app has evolved to track air quality from over 9,000 stations - government as well as private stations – both real-time data and actionable insights. Fire up the app, and it tells you when you should go outside and play or when you should wear a mask outdoors – for example, it shows daily trends and will tell you that 12 to 4 p.m. is usually the best time of the day pollution wise, making it the best time to plan outdoor play time for children. The app also shows monthly and seasonal trends for vacation hotspots, so you can plan your vacation around that, and there are forecasts of air quality so that you can understand what's happening in the next few days and compare the air quality against previous years.

Yet, one of the most loved features of the AirVeda app is its air quality widgets, which show you real-time air quality data from your nearest air quality monitor right on your phone screen without having to go into the app. The colors indicate what the air quality is, from green, yellow to red, and the app mascot Ira, who progressively gets happier or sicker based on the air quality, and you also see the environment around her, the flowers start to wilt as the air quality deteriorates. And since it consolidates data from sensors across the country, you can see a leaderboard of how your city is ranking across other cities in India as well as around the world.

Outside of cities and readers such as yourself, the same app and sensors are also being used in rural areas where the air quality is severely impacted by wood fires, crop burning and factory pollution. Interestingly, the app even features Air Quality Champions, where individuals who care about air quality are allowed to set up air quality stations in their neighborhoods and make that available data available to other citizens in their neighborhood (while the app itself is free, the sensors are available on Flipkart, Amazon and more recently Blinkit as well). Truly democratized air quality monitoring.