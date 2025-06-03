X unveils XChat with Bitcoin-style encryption and vanishing messages

Social media platform X is stepping up its messaging game with the launch of XChat, a new feature that Elon Musk describes as having “Bitcoin-style encryption.” He made this announcement on June 1 through his own account, hinting at his grand vision of turning X into a versatile, all-in-one “everything app.”
Elon Musk stated that XChat represents a “whole new architecture” crafted with the Rust programming language. This revamped messaging system will enable users to send any kind of file, make audio and video calls without needing to link a phone number, and send encrypted messages that disappear after a certain period — all secured by a four-digit passcode. Right now, this feature is being rolled out to X’s paid subscribers.
The term “Bitcoin-style encryption” has stirred up some discussion in the crypto community. A user pointed out, “Bitcoin isn’t encrypted,” while core another added, “Bitcoin doesn’t even use encryption.” Some have speculated that Musk might be alluding to BIP-151, a Bitcoin proposal aimed at encrypting peer-to-peer communications.
Even with all the excitement, X hasn’t released any official documentation explaining how encryption will function in XChat. However, an app researcher who has been tracking the feature since April and noted a disappearing mode that allows users to automatically delete messages anywhere from five minutes to 24 hours.
On May 29, X paused its previous encrypted messaging feature, likely to make way for this significant update. This rollout coincides with another innovation from X: X Money, a payments service that will enter limited beta later this year.
As Elon Musk pushes X towards a WeChat-like future, XChat is set to compete with secure messaging heavyweights like Signal and Telegram, and possibly even challenge fintech apps like Venmo.