Adobe Photoshop app finally lands on Android with Generative AI, layering and video features

Adobe has officially rolled out the full-fledged Photoshop app for Android phones, ending a long wait for creatives on the platform. After launching exclusively on iOS earlier this year, the app is now available for download on Google Play, offering Android users access to the same powerful photo-editing tools once reserved for desktops — and later, iPhones.

What makes the new Photoshop app different from Photoshop Express?

For the uninitiated, Adobe Photoshop is an industry-standard image editing software known for its precision tools, creative control and wide range of features. While Android users have had Photoshop Express for years, it was a significantly watered-down version — more filter-friendly than functionally fierce.