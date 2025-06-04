Adobe Photoshop app finally lands on Android with Generative AI, layering and video features

Adobe has officially rolled out the full-fledged Photoshop app for Android phones, ending a long wait for creatives on the platform. After launching exclusively on iOS earlier this year, the app is now available for download on Google Play, offering Android users access to the same powerful photo-editing tools once reserved for desktops — and later, iPhones.
For the uninitiated, Adobe Photoshop is an industry-standard image editing software known for its precision tools, creative control and wide range of features. While Android users have had Photoshop Express for years, it was a significantly watered-down version — more filter-friendly than functionally fierce.
The new app changes that. It includes layering, masking, and most notably, the Firefly-powered Generative Fill, which lets users seamlessly add, remove or alter elements in images using AI. There's also an option to combine two photos and transform them into a looping video, complete with motion control, style options, and even text-based prompts for refining the results.
It also supports b-roll generation, a feature that’s especially useful for content creators, enabling them to build cinematic, filler-style footage that enhances storytelling and smooths over video edits. With this release, Adobe is clearly doubling down on making professional-level editing mobile-first, catering to the growing community of creators who rely solely on smartphones for content production. The Android Photoshop app is free to download, with some premium features gated behind a subscription — but for serious creatives, it's a price worth paying.