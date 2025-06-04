Can you use a VPN with the Nintendo Switch 2? Here’s what to know

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t support VPNs natively, which means you can’t just download a VPN app and start gaming securely right away. But don’t worry! You can still keep your Switch 2 safe by using a VPN on your Wi-Fi router or by setting up a virtual router through your PC.

If you set up a VPN on your router, it will automatically protect all devices connected to your home network, including your Switch 2. Alternatively, you can create a virtual router on your Windows 11 PC. This involves a few extra steps, such as enabling mobile hotspot sharing, identifying your VPN adapter, and connecting it to the new hotspot.

Keep in mind that while this method is effective, it can be a bit tricky for those who are new to it and might require some troubleshooting. Plus, if you're using a Mac, creating a virtual router is a lot more complicated because it doesn’t support dual Wi-Fi.