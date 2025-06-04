Epson Launches EcoTank L4360: Fast, Compact & Cost-Efficient Wi-Fi Duplex Printer for Home and Office

Epson, has introduced the EcoTank L4360, a compact and powerful Wi-Fi printer designed for homes, offices, and small businesses. The L4360 offers fast print speeds, low running costs, high page yields, and automatic duplex printing, making everyday printing more affordable and efficient.
An upgrade from the popular EcoTank L4260, the new printer delivers faster performance with speeds of up to 15 ipm (black) and 8 ipm (color). Each refillable ink bottle offers exceptional yield of up to 8,500 black and 6,500 color pages, helping users save time and reduce printing costs. Printing costs starts as low as 12 paise per page, making it one of the most economical choices in its class.
The printer features a 1.44-inch colour LCD screen for easy navigation, along with automatic duplex printing to help users save paper and time. Its sleek, compact design fits easily into any modern workspace.
Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free technology, it consumes just 13W of power during operation, making it energy-efficient. It also works with a basic UPS, ideal for areas with frequent power cuts. For added peace of mind, the printer comes with a 1-year warranty or coverage of up to 50,000 pages, including the printhead.
The printer is available nation wide at an MRP of INR 25,999.