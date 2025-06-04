Epson Launches EcoTank L4360: Fast, Compact & Cost-Efficient Wi-Fi Duplex Printer for Home and Office

An upgrade from the popular EcoTank L4260, the new printer delivers faster performance with speeds of up to 15 ipm (black) and 8 ipm (color). Each refillable ink bottle offers exceptional yield of up to 8,500 black and 6,500 color pages, helping users save time and reduce printing costs. Printing costs starts as low as 12 paise per page, making it one of the most economical choices in its class.

The printer features a 1.44-inch colour LCD screen for easy navigation, along with automatic duplex printing to help users save paper and time. Its sleek, compact design fits easily into any modern workspace.