Redmi Pad 2 to launch in India this month: Dates, features and price

The all-new Redmi Pad 2 is to arrive in India on June 18, but ahead of its official launch here, Xiaomi has unveiled the tablet in the Philippines. This entry-level tablet boasts of quite a few noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor, especially in terms of display quality, performance, and battery life. In this upgrade, some of the key highlights include a new MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor, a larger and sharper 2.5K LCD display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a beefier 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi Pad 2: Features and price

In the Philippines, while the base variant of the Redmi Pad 2, (6GB RAM, 128GB storage), is priced at PHP 10,499 (around INR 16,200), the upgraded variant (8GB, 256GB) costs PHP 12,999 (roughly INR 19,300). It comes in three colour options – grey, light blue, and silver.

The Redmi Pad 2 brings a solid set of hardware upgrades over the original Redmi Pad. It now sports an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a higher 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of brightness. The predecessor piece featured a slightly smaller 10.61-inch screen with the same refresh rate but lower resolution.

The Redmi Pad 2 is powered by the newer MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, compared to the Helio G99 found in the original. This should result in slightly better performance for day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and casual gaming. It also supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with room for microSD expansion.