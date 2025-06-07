Gadgets of the Week: Ubon SP 38, Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111, B&O Beosystem 3000c and Hermes Ateliers Horizons

Ubon SP 38
Ubon’s SP-38 Rockstar Series speaker is a prime example of an affordable party speaker that can sound very very good. The 30w wireless speaker is easy to set up and comes with RGB lights to light up the party at home. Dual 4 inch speakers provide 30w output which is ample for a large room, while the bass and highs are balanced for music. I managed to get more than 11 hours of battery on a charge, which is great for extended outdoor picnics and events. I could connect via BT as well as USB, TF card and FM is already on board. If Karaoke is your thing, the SP 38 has dual mics (wired+wireless) for flexing your vocal cords, while the remote control lets you control from a distance. The SP 38 is high value fun for the whole family! INR 2,899.
Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111
Zebronics makes excellent gadgets, their new Zeb-Silencio 111 is a stylish and high-performing over-the-ear headphone available in multiple colours. The Zeb-Silencio on usage connects instantly to devices wirelessly via BT 5.4 and wired 3.5mm. The 40mm Titanium drivers provide good bass and overall clear sonics, whereas the 50dB hybrid ANC is effective in bringing down ambient noise , while calls are clear thanks to ENC. Transparency mode is useful if you need to hear surroundings simultaneously and the 3 EQ modes are well defined to choose between vocals and monster sound! The built in battery charges rapidly via USB C and provides upto 60 hours (mixed usage). Other features I enjoyed include Low latency (gaming mode), dual pairing - for multiple devices, voice assistants, adjustable headband and most importantly the super comfortable/soft ear cushions. The Zeb-Silencio 111 offers great value and aesthetics at its outstanding price-point! INR 2,999.
B&O Beosystem 3000c
Bang & Olufsen brings back the design of an iconic turntable with modern audio mastery in the Beosystem 3000c. The iconic Beograd 3000 series is upgraded into a modern-day turntable hi-fi system letting you play your records while providing a rich listening experience and high quality playback - as it was in the studio. The 3000c pairs two Beolab 8 stereo speakers simultaneously letting you listen to your records or switching to stream all your music. The all in one, easy to use system caters to your whole collection- analogue and digital. The slim design is reimagined in solid walnut and cool aluminium. Connects via BT and WiFi and works with top streaming services such as Spotify connect, Airplay, Google cast. INR 25.6 lakhs.
Hermes Ateliers Horizons
Hermes is launching their own headphones - Ateliers Horizons Headphones inspired by the iconic Hermes Kelly bag and designed by the Hermes bespoke division Ateliers Horizons. The Headphones feature hand-stitched leather and metallic finishes. The headphones provide hi-fi sound quality as well as an excellent vocal and instrumental presence. There’s also ANC, an integrated Mic and Touch functions with 30 hours of battery life. INR 11.5 lakhs.
MB&F SP One
MB&F’s latest the Special Projects One is a superb watch where the elements appear to be floating. With sapphire crystal front and back, the watch’s internal components are visible including the barrel, balance wheel and the time dial. At 38mm diameter, the watch is only 12mm thick and is available in Platinum sky-blue flange or rose-gold anthracite flange, both with a calfskin strap. INR 65 lakhs.
TCL Z100
TCL’s new Z100 speakers are wireless and deliver precise Dolby ATmos sound without rearranging the decor or furniture. New Flexconnect tech makes these Atmos speakers functional from anywhere in the room, while Dolby’s FlexConnect optimises the sound depending on the speakers. The Z100s do need to be connected to TVs which are FlexConnect enabled. INR 18,000.
Acer Super ZX 5G
Acer’s new Super ZX 5G mobiles offer superb value for their pricing and provide top notch features. I tried the 8GB/128GB version for about 3 weeks and found it to be extremely good for day to day use! Top Features include a 120Hz FHD+ screen (incredible at this price) that’s sharp and clear, a 64Mp main camera with Sony Lytia sensors (takes great photos in all lighting conditions), 120Hz refresh rate/240 Hz touch sampling rate (smooth scrolling and seamless gaming). The 6.78” screen is super fine for watching high quality visuals (movies, videos, OTT, gaming), while performance is consistent and smooth with the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Battery life is a day+ even with heavy usage thanks to a 5000mah battery (33w charging). At 8.6mm thickness the phone looks great in a choice of three colours (cosmic green shown here is my favourite). With prices starting from 8999* (including offers) the Acer Super ZX 5G smartphone offers maximum value below 10K! INR 9,999.