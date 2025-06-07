Gadgets of the Week: Ubon SP 38, Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111, B&O Beosystem 3000c and Hermes Ateliers Horizons

Ubon SP 38

Ubon’s SP-38 Rockstar Series speaker is a prime example of an affordable party speaker that can sound very very good. The 30w wireless speaker is easy to set up and comes with RGB lights to light up the party at home. Dual 4 inch speakers provide 30w output which is ample for a large room, while the bass and highs are balanced for music. I managed to get more than 11 hours of battery on a charge, which is great for extended outdoor picnics and events. I could connect via BT as well as USB, TF card and FM is already on board. If Karaoke is your thing, the SP 38 has dual mics (wired+wireless) for flexing your vocal cords, while the remote control lets you control from a distance. The SP 38 is high value fun for the whole family! INR 2,899.