Sony LinkBuds Fit review: Lightweight, secure fit earbuds for active lifestyles

Switching on active noise cancellation, the LinkBuds Fit fare well enough to drown out the sound of the commute and the general office chatter, although their inherent noise isolation isn’t as good as the flagship XM5 buds, leading to a slight amount of noise to seep in. Sonic performance is strong, with an airy soundstage that leans slightly heavily towards the bass. Even so, vocals come through clearly, and there’s a good amount of instrument separation – all in all, a strongly likeable sound signature that will work across a variety of genres.

Battery life is strong too, with close to six hours of backup on each bud with ANC switched off and the case offering roughly another 14 hours of playtime. Given how comfortable the buds are, it’s easy to leave them plugged in so you’re going to have to take them off for a quick 10-minute charge for an added hour of wear time when they run low. And that’s the draw with the LinkBuds Fit, arguably the most comfortable pair of wireless earbuds across segments. They work well for fitness needs, performance is good for the price, and ANC and battery life are decent, if not class leading.

Rating:8/10

Price: Rs. 18,990