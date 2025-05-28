Gadgets of the week: CMF Phone 2 Pro, LGR Asmara Explorer, Louis Moinet 1816 and Sony WH-1000XM6

CMF Phone 2 Pro

After using this phone for the last 4 weeks I can safely say that the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the best smartphone below 20K for value currently. For one, the unique industrial/cyber-punk design looks formidable while the modularity of the phone and customisation of the UI are distinct from any other phone design out there. The phone weighs a mere 185g and is thin at 7.8mm, the advanced four-camera system takes rich photos and 4K video in most lighting conditions (for the price) thanks to TrueLens Engine 3.0. Performance is seamless courtesy MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor on board and upto 16GB RAM with booster. A 5000mAh battery provides me upto 1.5 days of usage (heavy use) and charges rapidly with 33W charging. The 6.77” FHD+ display is a flexible AMOLED and probably the best I’ve seen at this price-point offering stunning clarity, colours and peak brightness upto 3000nits (clear in bright sunlight), there’s also 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate enabling smooth scrolling and visuals. The coup de gras is Nothing OS 3.2 (based on Android 15) which is minimal, smooth, highly customisable and extremely functional! Now go get one! INR 18,999.