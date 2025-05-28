Gadgets of the week: CMF Phone 2 Pro, LGR Asmara Explorer, Louis Moinet 1816 and Sony WH-1000XM6

CMF Phone 2 Pro
After using this phone for the last 4 weeks I can safely say that the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the best smartphone below 20K for value currently. For one, the unique industrial/cyber-punk design looks formidable while the modularity of the phone and customisation of the UI are distinct from any other phone design out there. The phone weighs a mere 185g and is thin at 7.8mm, the advanced four-camera system takes rich photos and 4K video in most lighting conditions (for the price) thanks to TrueLens Engine 3.0. Performance is seamless courtesy MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor on board and upto 16GB RAM with booster. A 5000mAh battery provides me upto 1.5 days of usage (heavy use) and charges rapidly with 33W charging. The 6.77” FHD+ display is a flexible AMOLED and probably the best I’ve seen at this price-point offering stunning clarity, colours and peak brightness upto 3000nits (clear in bright sunlight), there’s also 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate enabling smooth scrolling and visuals. The coup de gras is Nothing OS 3.2 (based on Android 15) which is minimal, smooth, highly customisable and extremely functional! Now go get one! INR 18,999.
LGR Asmara Explorer
If cool sunglasses are a “musthave” item in your staple, LGR’s Asmara Explorer is one of the hottest models right now (even featured in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning). The sunglasses are hand-made with cellulose acetate frames and sport mineral glass photochromic (light-sensitive) lenses offering 100% UV protection. 6 layers of anti-reflective coating ensure maximum clarity and aesthetics while the lenses also provide IR protection (reduce heat intensity) and are anti-scratch. Interestingly the design is inspired by the lines of a special three-light window in Asmara. INR 41,300.
Louis Moinet 1816
This Limited Edition Louis Moinet 1816 is forged from Grade 5 Titanium (think ultra durable, light and hypoallergenic). The 1816 is an automatic chronograph with an in-house movement (LM1816) and a column wheel for ultra accuracy timing. The 40.6mm watch comes with 30m water resistance, a blasted rhodium dial and 3 counters for measuring elapsed time. You get a 48 hour power reserve and lume for the hour and minute hands. Superb chronograph! INR 27.75 lakhs.
Sony WH-1000XM6
Sony’s new flagship headphone WH-1000XM6, aims to provide the best noise cancellation with advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system optimising noise cancellation in real time. It’s also precision-tuned for studio-quality clarity and comprises a HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. You also get support for High-Resolution Audio and LDAC, plus you can make/receive ultra-clear calls thanks to 6-microphone AI-based beamforming systems. A wider, asymmetric headband allows for all-day comfort in a foldable design. With upto 30 hours of playback and a choice of colours, the WH-1000XM6 is arguably one of the best over-the ear headphones.
electronics.sony.com INR 38400
Boox Mira pro
The Mira Pro monitor is an ePaper Monitor (E-ink) with BOOX Super Refresh tech to enjoy content with the most comfortable view (for the eyes). The 25.3” monitor can be customised for various modes of viewing (reading, Speed, normal and text). Mira Pro comes with 3200x1800 resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio and multiple ports for connectivity. E Ink monitors enable clear reading of content for those with sensitive eyes or use monitors for long hours. Compatible with Windows and Mac.
INR 1.62 lakhs
Polycab AERY HS
The AERY HS is a high speed pedestal fan, ideal to quickly provide excellent airflow in a compact design. Polycab service is excellent and I was able to set up the fan in less than 10 minutes. AERY HS has ultra aerodynamic blades providing efficient yet powerful cooling over three settings. The blades are also made from high quality plastic for ultra quiet operation (I can attest to the whisper quiet sound when using). During usage I found the oscillation to be ultra smooth and wide, while the fan itself is easy to move from room to room should you feel the need. With a 400mm sweep, copper motor for longevity, temperature overload protection and choice of pleasant colours, this Polycab fan is a must-have during the summer for any home!
INR 3,100
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
For all you Tennis aficionados and players, Nike has a new Vapour Pro 3 Premium just launched. These hard-court tennis shoes look extravagant with spring Air Zoom cushioning and a new rubber compound that makes the shoe far lighter than previous iterations. Available in multiple colour variants for men and women. Game, Set and Match!
INR 11,895.