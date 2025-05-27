G-SHOCK announces its partnership with Extra Butter

G-SHOCK proudly announces its partnership with Extra Butter, a globally renowned concept boutique and premium lifestyle brand. This association brings the brand’s iconic “Absolute Toughness” philosophy to life wherein G-SHOCK’s celebrated timepieces, including the DW-5000R and other iconic styles, will now be available at Extra Butter’s Mumbai store and online platform, offering fans a seamless way to experience the brand’s legacy of innovation and style.

All you need to know about G-SHOCK’s partnership with Extra Butter

Adding further excitement to the launch, 20 pieces of the highly coveted Casio Ring Watch—a collectible that sold out almost instantly during its initial release—will now be available exclusively at Extra Butter. With only a limited number brought back for this drop, this is a rare second chance for collectors, loyalists, and trendsetters to own one of the most sought-after pieces from Casio.

This partnership marks a bold new chapter in G-SHOCK’s India journey, connecting with an audience that thrives on originality, expression, and cultural depth. By partnering with Extra Butter, a brand known for its curated approach to fashion, sneakers, and street culture, G-SHOCK reinforces its relevance in the lifestyle and fashion space. The collaboration promises to bring fresh energy to the Indian retail scene, blending immersive design with iconic timepieces in a way that’s both functional and deeply expressive.