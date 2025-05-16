Gadgets of the Week: Beats Cables, Skullcandy Push ANC Active, Stuffcool Maverick Mini and H. Moser & Cie

Beats Cables

Whenever you charge your phones or smart devices, only use certified and high quality cables as this ensures optimal charge speeds, secure charging and data transfer as well as device longevity. The recently launched Beats Cables are a prime example of top notch cables which are reinforced, tangle-free and provide maximum durability while also preventing fraying and automatically regulating voltage. I tried out the USB-C to C and USB-C to lightning cables recently and found them to be exceptional for tasks. The C - C cable works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices and is made for charging, syncing, audio (streams lossless audio) , data transfer and CarPlay/Android Auto. I managed to get great charge speeds for my Macbook Pro and Dell laptops (upto 60W). The C to lightning provides speeds depending on the device (upto 27W for the iPhone 14 Pro Max). There’s even a USB-A to C variant that works with a wide range of devices, chargers. All cables are available in four electric colours and two dynamic lengths (1.5m & 20cm). Beats Cables are ideal choices for today’s incredible smartphones/laptops and their demanding power requirements and work well at home/office or during your summer vacations! INR 1,900.