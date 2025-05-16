Gadgets of the Week: Beats Cables, Skullcandy Push ANC Active, Stuffcool Maverick Mini and H. Moser & Cie

Beats Cables
Whenever you charge your phones or smart devices, only use certified and high quality cables as this ensures optimal charge speeds, secure charging and data transfer as well as device longevity. The recently launched Beats Cables are a prime example of top notch cables which are reinforced, tangle-free and provide maximum durability while also preventing fraying and automatically regulating voltage. I tried out the USB-C to C and USB-C to lightning cables recently and found them to be exceptional for tasks. The C - C cable works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices and is made for charging, syncing, audio (streams lossless audio) , data transfer and CarPlay/Android Auto. I managed to get great charge speeds for my Macbook Pro and Dell laptops (upto 60W). The C to lightning provides speeds depending on the device (upto 27W for the iPhone 14 Pro Max). There’s even a USB-A to C variant that works with a wide range of devices, chargers. All cables are available in four electric colours and two dynamic lengths (1.5m & 20cm). Beats Cables are ideal choices for today’s incredible smartphones/laptops and their demanding power requirements and work well at home/office or during your summer vacations! INR 1,900.
Skullcandy Push ANC Active
Skullcandy makes ace headphones and TWS, their new Push ANC Active comes with every active feature on board. These include 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling (adjustable), IP67 sweat/water resistance, flexible over-ear hangers for a secure fit, Upto 58 hours of battery with case (it lasted me even longer) + rapid charge and full customisation with the Skullcandy App. During usage I found that Push ANC Active provided me a superb, ergonomic fit with the over-ear hangers offering support efficiently. Audio is ultra clear in this TWS with excellent balanced bass and clear mids and highs for conversation and music. The fully customisable EQ in tandem with “Personal Sound by Mimi” offers distinctly premium sonics with support for Voice assistants, Stay-Aware mode, low latency audio, BT 5.3, Multipoint pairing as well as much appreciated wireless charging on board. If you’re into listening to music/podcasts/audiobooks or making calls while working out/running this is a great choice! INR 10,999.
Stuffcool Maverick Mini
I’ve often said Stuffcool makes some of the best chargers and powerbanks in India and now their new Maverick Mini 20000mAh confirms this with exemplary large capacity performance in an ultra compact form factor. For one I love the idea of built-in USB-C and USB- lightning cables as this allows a single powerbank to take care of multiple needs. The bank also has a Type-C In/Out as well as a USB-A output (22.5W) and a smart digital display for battery levels. In usage the lightning cable delivers upto 20W output (charges iPhones upto 50% in around 30 mins), while the Type C Cable provides similar PD speeds for multiple devices. The bank also charges rapidly (about 2.5 hrs) when using a good charger. Recently I’d used Maverick Mini for a 2-day trip and found it invaluable as it eliminated the need for multiple chargers, cables and extra space. Highly recommend this! INR 2,299.
H. Moser & Cie
Moser’s new Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow watch brings a shot of colour with sapphire gemstones invisibly set around the dial. The horological marvel sports an automatic HMC 814 calibre featuring a flying tourbillon in a skeletonised open dial. Available in steel and Red Gold. INR 1.76 crores.
Sonos Arc Ultra
This new ultra-premium soundbar from Sonos debuts breakthrough Sound Motion technology to deliver double the bass of its predecessor. Arc ultra also offers a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience in a sleek design. There’s also Dolby Atmos on board along with advanced speed enhancement for dialogue. All-new architecture features 14 Sonos-engineered drivers for pulse pounding sound.Connectivity includes Wifi, BT, AirPlay2 and HDMI eARC INR 99,999.
Floyd Cabin
The Cabin from Floyd is a unique, colourful piece of cabin luggage available in bright colours like the Hot Orange pictured here. The sturdy suitcase is crafted from a 100% Macrolon shell for enhanced durability, it also features dual integrated sliding latches, a smooth retractable telescopic handle, TSA lock, interchangeable skateboard wheels made of 85 euro polyurethane, YKK double zippers and multiple interior compartments. INR 47,000.
Whirlpool Lapis Grandé
The Lapis Grandé collection of refrigerators from Whirlpool offer timeless natural aesthetics with Whirlpool’s best-in class cooling tech in a Glass Door refrigerator format. The luxurious range comes in two distinctive finishes - Cavestone and Jade Marble with easy-to clean glass. Key features include the ultra fast convertible nature of the freezer to fridge (10 minutes) when needed, 10-in-1 convertible modes, proprietary Microblock tech to prevent bacterial growth upto 99% and 2x longer vitamin preservation (6th sense Nutrilock tech). Available in 308L and 327L sixes. INR 40,500.