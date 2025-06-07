Style meets substance in CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF (short for Color Material Finish) turned heads and raised eyebrows when it launched the Phone 1 last year. With its focus on design, clean software and a modular approach to its ecosystem of compatible accessories, the CMF Phone 1 was a breath of fresh air in the sub-20,000 segment. Its successor, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, takes a different approach to modularity, one that is somewhat practical but decidedly less ambitious.

All you need to know about CMF Phone 2 Pro

If you’d recall, the CMF Phone 1 had a screwed-on backplate that could be pried off and be replaced, and you could attach the accessories – a lanyard, a fold-out stand and a card case – via the aptly named Accessory Point. On the Phone 2 Pro, accessories, such as a lanyard, a magnetic kickstand-card case or a pair of swappable camera lenses, attach to an optional screw-on case that fits on top of the rear panel. Now, while this allows the phone to be super slim (7.8mm) and weather sealed enough to earn an IP54 water resistance, the case itself has a distinct plastic feel and adds a noticeable amount of thickness to the in-hand feel of the otherwise very slick, frosted glass finish on the Phone 2 Pro. The two attachable camera lenses – a fisheye and a macro lens - deserve mention, especially as the former enables true macro photography in the budget segment, but I do wish the truly modular rear panel had somehow lived to see another generation. The Essential Key which debuted on the Nothing Phone (3a) - a shortcut to activate the memory preserving Essential Space – is present on the Phone 2 Pro as well.