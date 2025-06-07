Style meets substance in CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF (short for Color Material Finish) turned heads and raised eyebrows when it launched the Phone 1 last year. With its focus on design, clean software and a modular approach to its ecosystem of compatible accessories, the CMF Phone 1 was a breath of fresh air in the sub-20,000 segment. Its successor, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, takes a different approach to modularity, one that is somewhat practical but decidedly less ambitious.
If you’d recall, the CMF Phone 1 had a screwed-on backplate that could be pried off and be replaced, and you could attach the accessories – a lanyard, a fold-out stand and a card case – via the aptly named Accessory Point. On the Phone 2 Pro, accessories, such as a lanyard, a magnetic kickstand-card case or a pair of swappable camera lenses, attach to an optional screw-on case that fits on top of the rear panel. Now, while this allows the phone to be super slim (7.8mm) and weather sealed enough to earn an IP54 water resistance, the case itself has a distinct plastic feel and adds a noticeable amount of thickness to the in-hand feel of the otherwise very slick, frosted glass finish on the Phone 2 Pro. The two attachable camera lenses – a fisheye and a macro lens - deserve mention, especially as the former enables true macro photography in the budget segment, but I do wish the truly modular rear panel had somehow lived to see another generation. The Essential Key which debuted on the Nothing Phone (3a) - a shortcut to activate the memory preserving Essential Space – is present on the Phone 2 Pro as well.
Moving to the front, the phone checks the boxes with a bright, 120Hz 6.77-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro with 8GB of memory and 128/256 GB of storage (expandable via microSD). While the chipset is somewhat dated, everyday use doesn’t feel cramped or held back, a testament to Nothing OS 3.2 atop Android 15. Battery life on the 5,000mAh battery lasts a full day of heavy usage, and a 33W charger is included in the box. Only a single speaker for audio, so you may want to consider a matching pair of CMF buds.
The triple camera system on the rear features a 50MP primary, a 50MP telephoto (2x) and an 8MP ultrawide, a versatile setup that turns out perfectly acceptable photos in good light and even handles challenging low-light scenarios with a sense of confidence rare in this price segment.
There’s a lot to like in the CMF Phone 2 Pro, even as Nothing scales back the very reasons that made the Phone 1 a wee bit more memorable. That sense of experimentation is still there, though, and we’re here for brands looking to try out new form factors to break through the clutter…and in that regard, the Phone 2 Pro is anything but run-of-the-mill.
Rating: 8/10
Price: Rs. 18,999 onwards