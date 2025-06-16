Gadgets of the week: A.Kjaerbede Eyewear, Nitecore NU 11, Blancpain x Swatch Green Abyss and OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is great if you like compact, powerful smartphones that are light, easy to hold and perform everything well. I’ve been using the device for nearly a month now and really like the 6.3” display weighing in at only 185g. The ultra “handy” phone fits effortlessly into pockets and bags and is easy to hold for long conversations, social media scrolling and even gaming. Coming to the features, the OnePlus 13s is loaded with flagship-level stuff including a customisable Plus Key integrated with OnePlus AI, the latest Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Mobile platform for supreme performance, 12GB DDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, a 5850mAh Battery that lasts for a day+, an industry-first G1 Wi-Fi chip for superior and stable wifi as well as 5.5G networks where available. The 1.5K, 460PPI ProXDR display is ultra sharp while the rear cameras ( a 1/1.56-inch 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto lens) along with a front 32mp provide flagship-quality pics and 4K 60fps videos.I must mention that OnePlus AI has a lot to offer in real world applications such as summarising mails, proactive suggestions, AI search (on-device and cloud based AI), call assistants, voice scribe, translations as well as photo editing. OnePlus has a winner in the compact arena with the OnePlus 13s! INR 54,999.