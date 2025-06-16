Gadgets of the week: A.Kjaerbede Eyewear, Nitecore NU 11, Blancpain x Swatch Green Abyss and OnePlus 13s
A.Kjaerbede Eyewear
A.Kjaerbede is a Danish brand that creates fashionable sun eyewear that unites quality, design and affordability. Designed in Copenhagen and inspired by art, architecture, design, photography and people the models are elegant yet functional. Products include sunglasses, active sport eyewear as well as ski wear with common features including high-quality lenses with UV-400 protection, frames made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials (eg recycled TR-90, copper) and a choice of stylish colours. Do check them out. INR 3,000.
Nitecore NU 11
The NU11 is a clip-on cap-light that comes with 150 lumens of bright light that throws upto 50 metres, weighs only 41g, has a motion sensor and lasts about 7 hours on a charge. The device is USB-C chargeable and attaches to your cap/helmet or on the head via the provided headband. The NU 11 is extremely useful while travelling/hiking or during emergencies as it frees up your hands for other tasks. Made from durable plastic the NU11 is IPX5 resistant and can be adjusted 90° and even has a red light function for emergencies. INR 2,300.
Blancpain x Swatch Green Abyss
This Blancpain X Swatch is part of the Bioceramic Scuba fifty Fathoms collection and honours Blancpain’s legendary Fifty Fathoms. Its case and crown are made of bioceramic material and it runs courtesy the ingenious SISTEM51 mechanical movement which is visible through the case-back. Other features include Vintage luminova on the hands as well as the bezel for visibility in low light, a water contact indicator at 6 o’clock, a bioceramic bezel and biosourced glass. The NATO-style strap provided is made from recycled fishing nets. Available in limited numbers in select Swatch stores. INR 38,600.
OnePlus 13s
The OnePlus 13s is great if you like compact, powerful smartphones that are light, easy to hold and perform everything well. I’ve been using the device for nearly a month now and really like the 6.3” display weighing in at only 185g. The ultra “handy” phone fits effortlessly into pockets and bags and is easy to hold for long conversations, social media scrolling and even gaming. Coming to the features, the OnePlus 13s is loaded with flagship-level stuff including a customisable Plus Key integrated with OnePlus AI, the latest Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Mobile platform for supreme performance, 12GB DDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, a 5850mAh Battery that lasts for a day+, an industry-first G1 Wi-Fi chip for superior and stable wifi as well as 5.5G networks where available. The 1.5K, 460PPI ProXDR display is ultra sharp while the rear cameras ( a 1/1.56-inch 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto lens) along with a front 32mp provide flagship-quality pics and 4K 60fps videos.I must mention that OnePlus AI has a lot to offer in real world applications such as summarising mails, proactive suggestions, AI search (on-device and cloud based AI), call assistants, voice scribe, translations as well as photo editing. OnePlus has a winner in the compact arena with the OnePlus 13s! INR 54,999.
Philips TWS TAT1150
Philips TAT1150 TWS are an affordable pair of quality wireless earbuds that provide upto 55 hours+ of playtime. On usage, the TWS fit relatively well in my ears and sync up easily with devices via BT 5.3. The design is simple but available in a choice of colours. Audio quality is acceptable for the price with 13mm drivers providing good call clarity and clear sonics. ANC is sufficient for indoors while Quad Mic ENC filters background noise in certain cases. I’m most impressed by the overall playtime with the case and the reasonable pricing for a quality Philips product. INR 1,999.
Portronics CoolCube
Portronics’ CoolCube is my fave gadget this week as it provides terrific value while keeping me cool. The portable desktop fan comes with 360° tilt adjustment and can be fine-adjusted for any angle. The BLDC motor makes the fan ultra quiet while operating making it ideal to use in the night or quiet settings. I found the big advantage of this fan to be its portability letting me carry it just about anywhere. Coming to the operation, the CoolCube has 3 speed modes (1800,2100,2500 RPM) lasting upto 7 hours per charge meaning the fan can tide over power cuts and last the night. The 2400 mAH battery takes about 3.5 hrs to charge and can be charged easily via Type-C. An essential must-buy for the summer! INR 1,149
Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Spring
Wonderchef devices are excellent additions to every household and the Nutri-Blend Spring is a superb combination of Mixer/Grinder/Blender and Smoothie maker in one package. The bright yellow Nutri-Blend Spring really brightens up the kitchen and then goes beyond to mix, grind and blend seamlessly in just 30 seconds. I was able to conjure up chutneys, smoothies and masalas rapidly thanks to Nutri-Blend Spring’s 500w copper motor (speeds upto 22000 RPM - twice as fast as ordinary mixer grinders), surgical stainless steel blades and the unbreakable PC jars. The super sharp blades can extract all the nutrients at high speeds. Nutri-Blend Spring is also easy to clean and maintain thanks to detachable parts. As a bonus you also get a free recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor! INR 2,499.