Gadgets of the week: Acer V Pro 4k UHD TV, Layers ANARC Watch, Brita Flow Water Filter Tank and Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Recliner

Acer V Pro 4K UHD TV

Acer’s new V Pro range of 4K UHD TVs pack solid features into a slim, elegant TV that suits any interior. I’ve been using their 50 inch version (AR50QDQGR2851AD) for the last 4 weeks and can’t take my eyes of it. The QLED TV sports a frameless design with an Edge to Edge display and runs Google Tv making it easy to connect with your ecosystem to watch OTT, movies, Music, apps etc.

Picture quality is vivid and sharp courtesy of AI optimisation and Dolby Vision Atmos rendering smooth video. ALLM and VRR along with MEMC ensure no stutters or lag while Quantum Brightness ensures rich contrast. Sound is phenomenal here thanks to 36W Quantum hi-fi speakers and Dolby Atmos creating a near cinematic experience. The TV is easy to set up and connect to wifi and also connects via USB 3.0, HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical, Aux and LAN. Built in Chromecast allows easy content casting from any android phone to the Tv. Highly recommend in this price range! INR 30,999.