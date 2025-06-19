Gadgets of the week: Acer V Pro 4k UHD TV, Layers ANARC Watch, Brita Flow Water Filter Tank and Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Recliner

Acer V Pro 4K UHD TV
Acer’s new V Pro range of 4K UHD TVs pack solid features into a slim, elegant TV that suits any interior. I’ve been using their 50 inch version (AR50QDQGR2851AD) for the last 4 weeks and can’t take my eyes of it. The QLED TV sports a frameless design with an Edge to Edge display and runs Google Tv making it easy to connect with your ecosystem to watch OTT, movies, Music, apps etc.
Picture quality is vivid and sharp courtesy of AI optimisation and Dolby Vision Atmos rendering smooth video. ALLM and VRR along with MEMC ensure no stutters or lag while Quantum Brightness ensures rich contrast. Sound is phenomenal here thanks to 36W Quantum hi-fi speakers and Dolby Atmos creating a near cinematic experience. The TV is easy to set up and connect to wifi and also connects via USB 3.0, HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical, Aux and LAN. Built in Chromecast allows easy content casting from any android phone to the Tv. Highly recommend in this price range! INR 30,999.
Layers ANARC Watch
ANARC is a unique smartwatch with its sleek Octagonal dial crafted from stainless steel, paired with a liquid silicone strap for a dynamic look. Designed in London, ANARC is easy to set up and fits the wrist ergonomically. The 1.85” AMOLED display is bright (700 nits) with a smooth refresh rate of 60 Hz allowing you to enjoy clear visuals in all lighting conditions.
ANARC tracks heart rate, SpO2, stress, steps, sleep and comes with 100+ sport modes and watch faces. BT calling is quite clear and you can also connect your TWS for music. With an IP 68 rating, the watch can withstand a fair bit of dust and water while the 350mAh battery lasted me about 8-9 days on a charge. If you’re looking for an elegant, feature filled and rugged smartwatch - ANARC ticks all boxes! Available in three colours. INR 6,849.
Brita Flow Water Filter Tank
The Brita Flow Water Filter Tank is an essential secondary filtration device which I believe is a great investment in the long run. The Flow water tank has an 8.2L capacity and is ultra easy to use. The German Engineered tank uses advanced MicroFlow tech to reduce metals, block lime-scale build up and dramatically improve both the smell and taste of drinking water. Flow uses a Maxtra+ filter which has a super fine mesh, powerful ion exchange pearls and activated Microcarbon (made from coconut shells) to provide tasty water.
Do note that Brita filters provide secondary filtration to water that needs to be already safe and hygienic for consumption.On usage I found Brita filtered water to taste exceptionally good as well as clean with a distinctly pleasant smell and great for cooking. The Flow tank is transparent and ideal for kitchens/dining areas and the filters are easy to replace lasting about 4-6 weeks depending on usage. For great tasting water, you definitely must try the Brita Flow! INR 3,999
Duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Recliner
The Avalon Posture Pro is an outstanding recliner from Duroflex and the best I’ve used for relaxation! Available in multiple shades, this motorized recliner can be set up in less than 5 minutes by yourself and believe me once you’re on it and reclined you don’t want to get off! Features include top quality trusted Duroflex foam that’s designed for max comfort and ergonomics while keeping good posture intact as well as a smooth motoring mechanism that lets you recline in the angle you want with plush graduated support (3-Zone padding) for the head, neck, back, hips and legs.
Proprietary Pocket Spring tech in the seat offers extra bounce and a perfect cushioned feel that doesn’t sag with time. Avalon Posture Pro is crafted from premium leatherette fabric ideal for long hours of use and includes breathable padded zones for airflow. I love the arm supports which ease pressure on shoulders and the footrest extension which really relaxes my calves and feet. You also get a USB charge port built in for charging your devices. Duroflex has created a superb recliner with the Avalon Posture Pro! Must buy! INR 32,999.
Infinite Machine Olto
The Olto looks like it came straight out of Blade Runner! The nifty e-bike can carry two passengers at top speeds upto 53km/h and has a 64km range. The construction is also weatherproof, while the 48 volt 25Ah drop-in battery just slides in and out to charge without any wires or installation. Olto is highly customisable and comes with a built in display with connectivity to your smartphone. Coming soon in select countries. INR 3.01 lakhs.
Marshall Heston 120
The Heston 120 is Marshall’s new soundbar with Dolby Atmos immersive sound with audio perfectly tuned for movies and Marshall signature sound for music when the screen is off. Heston 120 has tuned bass drivers for deep yet rich bass as well as sound modes for movie, music, night and voice. Connectivity includes wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 as well as HDMI 2.1 EARC and sound can be controlled via the Marshall app. There’s also native integration for Airplay 2, Google cast, Spotify connect and Tidal connect. INR 1.10 lakhs.
YogiFi Smart Mat
The YogiFi Smart mat is just what the Doctor ordered to get you aligned and grounded. Crafted with intelligent sensor tech, the YogiFi Gen 3 smart mat delivers precise posture detection, real-time feedback and a truly personal experience. With 6mm cushioning, anti-slip lightweight material, personalised app and built-in pressure sensors that track your asanas and movement, this is the mat you should be using! INR 14,999.