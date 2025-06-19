Unsubscribing emails? Wait, it can get you hacked!

Gmail inboxes have been filling with all the promotional and spam emails everyday and honestly it's just irritating. So, the solution? Unsubscribe them! Well, here’s the catch: hackers are getting smarter with each passing day. In some sneaky emails, clicking unsubscribe doesn’t just clean up your inbox — it rather opens up the door to getting hacked.

Cybersecurity experts say that what once seemed to be an innocent, harmless click can now be a signal for the cybercriminals saying, “Hey, come hack me!” Cybercriminals have developed clever ways to track and prey on their targets.

So, how does this work?

As per a report by a news publication, often these criminals send unsolicited emails and disguise malicious tracking codes behind the “unsubscribe” button. When a user clicks that button, it signals to the attacker that the email address is active and being monitored — essentially marking your inbox as a live target for future attacks.

Some articles have also reported that these unsubscribe links go even further. They take the user to some website which is designed to steal personal data and install malicious content in the user's device. According to DNSFilter, about 1 in every 644 unsubscribe links could actually lead you to somewhere sketchy — well, not exactly the clean inbox vibe we’re going for, is it?

How to avoid such mishaps?

Start with marking the suspicious emails as spam which not only will help you but also help improve the spam filters for others. Do not click the unsubscribe option from a source you don’t really trust — it’s best to keep them ignored. Also, keep your email app regularly updated and check on the antivirus softwares which truly comes in handy in such situations.

Let’s be honest — clicking that unsubscribe button often feels like a tiny act of inbox self-care. But with hackers leveling up, it’s time you did too. So next time you feel that irresistible urge to click, remember: staying safe might just mean staying subscribed. For now.