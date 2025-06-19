Xiaomi India launches Redmi Pad 2: Designed for entertainment

Redmi Pad 2 Series is designed to elevate everyday digital experiences, offering the ideal blend of immersive entertainment and practical usability. The tablets feature a vibrant 27.94 cm 2.5K display with a 274 ppi pixel density, ensuring crisp visuals and sharp text across content types. A smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio make it equally suited for video streaming, reading, and productivity tasks.

All you need to know about Redmi Pad 2

With 10-bit color depth supporting 1.07 billion colors and up to 600 nits brightness in Outdoor Mode, users can enjoy vivid, detailed visuals across diverse lighting environments. TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing further enhance eye comfort during extended use. Complementing the visual experience is a powerful quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio support, creating rich, detailed soundscapes for music, movies, and more.

The pad is powered by the MediaTek G100 Ultra processor, built on and designed to handle both everyday tasks and entertainment with ease. Its octa-core architecture, featuring two Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, ensures smooth app usage, seamless video streaming, and responsive multitasking. Paired with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, the tablets deliver dependable performance for casual gaming, creative apps, and video playback.

With support for up to 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB virtual) and expandable storage up to 2TB, the tablets are ideal for users managing large files, media, or offline content. A large 9000mAh battery supports extended usage throughout the day, whether attending online classes, catching up on shows, or working on the go. Charging is quick and convenient with 18W fast charging support and a 15W charger included in the box.

Prices start at INR ₹13,999.