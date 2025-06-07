The best 360 camera just got better with the Insta360 X5

Insta360 has risen to become a dominant force in the world of ‘shoot first, frame later’ 360-degree cameras, and considering the fact that last year’s X4 was already the best 360 camera out there, the latest X5 was a camera Insta360 needn’t have made. But make it they did, and while the X5 may seem like an incremental upgrade at first, there’s a lot going on that makes it more versatile and practical, particularly in riskier environments.

All you need to know about Insta360 X5

On the surface, not much has changed, save for a geometric pattern on the front and a nip-and-tuck job leading to a millimeter and a couple of grams being shaved off. Upgraders should note that existing X4 accessories and cases will not work with the X5. There’s a new magnetic quick-release system on the bottom, plus a new microphone windscreen cover, the latter really coming in handy for audio shot outdoors. The big change, an oft requested one, is replaceable lens – no, not the protective lens covers of the past which led to a loss in video quality – but actual lens you can swap out with an optional replacement kit. It may seem small, but it changes everything about how you can use the X5. In the past, you could never really use the X4 with complete, wanton abandon, since the protruding lenses were at risk of being scratched or chipped. Now, say hello to kayak or car mounts where lens damage is easily fixed at home without having to send the camera in for repairs.

For the less-extreme-sports, more-everyday-videos owners out there, the bigger reason to consider the X5 are the new 1/1.28-inch sensors behind each lens, a significant step up from the 1/2-inch sensors on the X4. And since Insta360 hasn’t bumped up the 8K 30fps / 5.7K 60fps video spec on the X5, what you get is more detailed footage than one has seen from 360-degree cameras prior, including the very competent X4. No longer do you have to accept the tradeoff of less-than-stellar video quality to take advantage of the flexibility of using a 360-degree camera.