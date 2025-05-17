iPhone 17, Pro Max and Air expected in September: All you need to know

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is already creating quite a stir, even though we’re still months away from its anticipated launch in September 2025. True to its reputation for a consistent product rollout, Apple seems poised to not only offer some upgrades but also introduce a brand-new model, aiming to refresh its lineup with sleeker designs and improved hardware.
The iPhone 17 lineup is set to be revealed at Apple’s September event, likely taking place between September 11 and 13. Recent leaks suggest that the series will feature four devices: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the exciting new iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to take the place of the Plus model and could sport a slim, lightweight design with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and a single rear camera. It’s expected to be powered by the A19 chip, promising next-gen speed and efficiency.
As the most premium option among the four, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, driven by the A19 Pro chip and equipped with 12GB of RAM. The phone is rumoured to feature a revamped aluminium-glass body and a new rectangular camera bar. Leaks indicate a triple 48MP rear camera system capable of 8K video capture and up to 7x lossless zoom.
It looks like prices for the iPhone 17 lineup might see an increase worldwide. Reports point to rising import tariffs, particularly in India and Japan, along with premium design changes. The Pro Max could be priced at over INR 1.64 lakh in India and might exceed USD 2,300 in other global markets.
With the launch of the Air, Apple appears to be targeting consumers who lean towards a minimalistic, performance-driven device—fewer lenses, a slimmer profile, but still packed with flagship-grade internals.