Ranbir Kapoor pays homage to Raj Kapoor's Awara in new phone ad

OPPO India has officially kicked off its latest brand campaign, ‘Live the Aawara Life,’ as a prelude to the much-anticipated launch of the OPPO Reno14 Series. At the heart of this launch is a striking teaser film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, who channels the timeless spirit of classic cinema while giving it a contemporary twist.

Inspired by the iconic Aawara Hoon ethos, the campaign celebrates a life lived freely, boldly, and in the moment. This new device is designed for those who embrace spontaneity and see every day as an open road.

Unveiled on OPPO India’s social media platforms, the film opens in evocative black-and-white, with Ranbir stepping into frame in a vintage-inspired look. As the scene gradually shifts to colour, the visual metaphor is clear: nostalgia seamlessly blends into the now. The story then transitions into an interview setting, where Ranbir reflects on what the ‘Aawara Life’ means to him, and how the Reno14 Series becomes a natural extension of that mindset.