Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, GOVO GoSurround 999, Unix Drake Party Speaker and Canon Pixma G4780

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are ideal neckband styled earphones if you have a dynamic lifestyle, they come with great sound and long lasting battery life. It’s easy to sync up the Z3 to any device via BT 5.4, connectivity is solid, there’s no lag and you get an excellent range too. On usage I managed to get upto 38 hours on a charge (a quick 10 min charge lasts for a day). IP 55 certification helps the Z3 with water and sweat resistance during workouts and runs.

Sound is commendable in the Z3 with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, Sound Master EQ equalisation, AI based ENC tech, and 3D spatial audio ensuring crisp sound whether its music, dialogue, audio or calls. There's also a Voice assistant shortcut and Google fast Pair on board. The Z3 offers Tremendous value and is ideal for those on the go who need a secure-fitting pair of earphones. INR 1,699.