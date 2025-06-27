Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, GOVO GoSurround 999, Unix Drake Party Speaker and Canon Pixma G4780

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are ideal neckband styled earphones if you have a dynamic lifestyle, they come with great sound and long lasting battery life. It’s easy to sync up the Z3 to any device via BT 5.4, connectivity is solid, there’s no lag and you get an excellent range too. On usage I managed to get upto 38 hours on a charge (a quick 10 min charge lasts for a day). IP 55 certification helps the Z3 with water and sweat resistance during workouts and runs.
Sound is commendable in the Z3 with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, Sound Master EQ equalisation, AI based ENC tech, and 3D spatial audio ensuring crisp sound whether its music, dialogue, audio or calls. There's also a Voice assistant shortcut and Google fast Pair on board. The Z3 offers Tremendous value and is ideal for those on the go who need a secure-fitting pair of earphones. INR 1,699.
GOVO GoSurround 999
GOVO’s surround speakers offer tremendous sound and value and there’s no better example than the new GoSurround 999. The incredible home theater surround system offers 660W of power and comes with dual Subwoofers was well as Dolby Audio on board. Setup is quick and the 5.2 channel setting is excellent to simulate a true theatrical experience. The Dual subwoofer concept used here is tremendous (2x6.5” Drivers) to generate and amplify bass that you can literally feel under your skin! Apart from this, 5 speaker drivers ensure clear dialogues and crisp highs as well.
Dolby Audio is on point here for supported content, and the 3D surround sound accurately projects sound all around. BT 5.3 ensures connectivity with smartphones, tabs, PCs seamlessly. Other connectivity includes AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB. The GoSurround 999 is an epic surround sound setup for the price, with Dual Bass from the Dual Subs knocking it out of the park! INR 12,999.
Unix Drake Party Speaker
Party Speakers are all the rage nowadays and Unix has a stellar device with the Drake 60W wireless party speaker. The multifunction stereo speaker guarantees crisp sound and real deep bass (5.25” woofers) which is enjoyable and sets the party mood alight.
A brilliant feature is the wireless mic support which is a blessing for karaoke and special events letting you move further from the speaker and around the room. Other features include RGB lights and an LED display, connectivity options (USB, AUX, FM radio, pen-drives), a nifty remote control and Bass control. The Drake party speaker provides not only good sound but a great opportunity for families and friends to sing along and enjoy their favourite music from their own devices! INR 6,000.
Canon Pixma G4780
Canon’s Pixma G4780 is a “MegaTank” wireless All-in-one printer that’s ideal for homes and small offices. Designed for wireless, high volume printing, the printer is easy to set up and can print, copy and scan effortlessly. On usage I found it easy to connect to and use from my mobiles, tabs and laptops thanks to wifi printing, AirPrint, Mopria and Direct wireless built in.
The ink tank printer comes with ink bottles to start off that’ll roughly provide about 7500-8000 pages on one fill (subject to printing material). Now this is ideal if you require or take a lot of printouts every day/month and can save you a lot of money in the long run. The printer comes with a touchscreen LCD panel for customising settings and a 35 sheet auto document feeder for fast scanning and copying. A huge perk is Auto Duplex Printing available here for printing both sides automatically as well as cloud printing with the Canon PRINT mobile app. The G4780 can also print upto 11 pages per minute. An excellent printer for all printing needs! INR 29,495
Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses
Oakley’s new Meta glasses deliver a new category of performance AI glasses. The Oakley Meta HSTN combines cutting-edge tech with dynamic style and comes with a built-in camera, open ear speakers and IPX 4 water resistance. You can share your unique POV (UHD 3K video), listen to your playlist, podcasts and audiobooks. Meta AI is built in and can answer your questions or take a video on demand. INR34,600.
Project Indigo
Project Indigo is an ultra exciting app that utilises computational photography to provide SLR like images with high dynamic range in bright scenes and low noise in dark scenes. The app offers full manual controls, a more natural or SLR-like look and the highest image quality that computational photography can provide for the particular device. Indigo can output JPEG or raw files and works seamlessly with Adobe Lightroom for editing. The app runs on iPhone models Pro and Pro max from series 12 onwards and non-pro models from iPhone 14. On usage I personally managed to get some ultra natural looking photos on certain devices but results may vary according to the iPhone model used. It’s currently free, Do check it out!
Bangalore Watch Company's Peninsula Professional
The Peninsula professional is an incredible watch from India’s very own Bangalore Watch Company that makes formidable watches. The 44mm wristwatch comes in multiple colour variants and sports a Sellita Swiss automatic movement (SW200-1) that’s accurate and consistent over time and a case made of 316L stainless steel. You get a power reserve of 41 hours, 200m water resistance, Super-luminova for legibility in low light, sapphire crystal and a fluoroelastomer strap. The watch displays time and date and manages to look unique with its own style standing out from others. INR 1.1 lakhs.