OnePlus expands service network in India with doorstep pickup and drop across 19,000+ pin codes

In a major boost to its customer service infrastructure, OnePlus has announced the nationwide expansion of its doorstep pickup and drop service for device repairs. The service now spans over 19,000 pin codes, with a special focus on strengthening support in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This move comes as part of the company’s broader effort to enhance accessibility and convenience for its growing Indian user base.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, highlighted the company’s long-term vision

“At OnePlus, our users have always been at the core of all our efforts. This customer service expansion is a vital part of our commitment to India, delivering a truly premium experience goes beyond the product itself. It lies in how we support and stand by our community at every step," he said.

Originally launched in 2016 for select tier 1 cities, the doorstep service allows users to initiate a repair request via the OnePlus Service page. After a simple online form submission, OnePlus arranges for the device to be picked up, sent to an authorized service centre, repaired, and then returned to the customer.

To take convenience a step further, OnePlus also offers on-site technician visits, where a trained expert repairs the device at the user's location. This live, in-person service removes the need for both shipping delays and physical service centre visits.