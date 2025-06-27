OnePlus expands service network in India with doorstep pickup and drop across 19,000+ pin codes

In a major boost to its customer service infrastructure, OnePlus has announced the nationwide expansion of its doorstep pickup and drop service for device repairs. The service now spans over 19,000 pin codes, with a special focus on strengthening support in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This move comes as part of the company’s broader effort to enhance accessibility and convenience for its growing Indian user base.
“At OnePlus, our users have always been at the core of all our efforts. This customer service expansion is a vital part of our commitment to India, delivering a truly premium experience goes beyond the product itself. It lies in how we support and stand by our community at every step," he said.
Originally launched in 2016 for select tier 1 cities, the doorstep service allows users to initiate a repair request via the OnePlus Service page. After a simple online form submission, OnePlus arranges for the device to be picked up, sent to an authorized service centre, repaired, and then returned to the customer.
To take convenience a step further, OnePlus also offers on-site technician visits, where a trained expert repairs the device at the user's location. This live, in-person service removes the need for both shipping delays and physical service centre visits.
The expansion is part of Project Starlight, a ₹6,000 crore investment plan introduced in Q4 2024. With a three-year timeline, the project is aimed at transforming OnePlus’s aftersales and support ecosystem in India.
According to the company, this move is driven by user feedback and a community-first approach, making service delivery faster, more reliable, and significantly more accessible.
OnePlus is also hosting a nationwide service camp from June 20 to June 30, 2025, across its service centres. During this window, users can benefit from free device health check-ups, free software updates for any OnePlus smartphone and zero service charges on select out-of-warranty repairs
Looking ahead, OnePlus aims to expand its service network to 28 states and over 400 cities within the next 3 to 5 years. In the past year alone, the brand claims to have grown its service centre footprint by over 50%.
To support this ambitious rollout, OnePlus has upgraded its multi-channel customer support ecosystem, which now includes dedicated call centres, real-time live chat, verified WhatsApp support and email-based service channels.
These platforms aim to offer immediate, reliable help for users across the country, ensuring no customer is left behind.
