Camera Care: How to take care of your camera after the perfect rainy shot?

Camera care tips for a rainy day shoot can be broadly classified into three steps beginning from immediately after your shoot to long term care. Here’s what you can do to keep your camera safe during the monsoon.

Right after the shot

Once you have got the perfect shot and your shoot for the day is over, turn off the camera immediately but do not pack it up. Take a camera wiping cloth or lens wiping cloth and carefully wipe the camera, especially the lens before putting on the lens cap. This ensure no moisture particles are trapped inside. In the camera body also, by cautious while cleaning the hinges and often overlooked parts. Post cleaning, take out all the relevant accessories including the battery, memory card, lens, microphone (if applicable) and wipe them individually. Dab the wiping cloth instead of rubbing it which can deposit water particles further down the camera body or lens attachment space. After ensuring all the parts have been cleaned and dried off, pack them and store them in water-proof backpacks for your journey ahead.