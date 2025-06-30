Camera Care: How to take care of your camera after the perfect rainy shot?

It’s the monsoon and also the time for all the perfect, dreamy, hazy and beautiful images. While most images are shot quickly on phone camera, many still prefer to do it the old-school way and take their DSLR’s out for a round. However, humidity, moisture, and fungus during monsoon are also true nightmare which can affect the functionality of the camera. Here are some camera care tips to make sure that the beloved equipment is free of any danger or damage and can ensure many more fabulous pictures in the future.
Camera care tips for a rainy day shoot can be broadly classified into three steps beginning from immediately after your shoot to long term care. Here’s what you can do to keep your camera safe during the monsoon.
Right after the shot
Once you have got the perfect shot and your shoot for the day is over, turn off the camera immediately but do not pack it up. Take a camera wiping cloth or lens wiping cloth and carefully wipe the camera, especially the lens before putting on the lens cap. This ensure no moisture particles are trapped inside. In the camera body also, by cautious while cleaning the hinges and often overlooked parts. Post cleaning, take out all the relevant accessories including the battery, memory card, lens, microphone (if applicable) and wipe them individually. Dab the wiping cloth instead of rubbing it which can deposit water particles further down the camera body or lens attachment space. After ensuring all the parts have been cleaned and dried off, pack them and store them in water-proof backpacks for your journey ahead.
Deep drying method
Once you are home and have ample time in your hands, make sure that you store the camera in dry space which is not near direct sunlight or any kind of heat source. Place a few silica gel packs in the storage area. This helps in absorbing moisture.
Long–term care
Time and again make sure that the gear is functioning properly and all the buttons and dials are working smoothly. Sometimes, even if you do not go out in the rain to shoot, just turn on your camera and take a few sample photographs. This ensures that the camera is working properly and also the fact that the quality of the photographs has not been hampered.
Repeat the first-two steps every time you take the camera and the gear out for a rainy day shoot. If you detect any problem with the equipment or the accessories, immediately take it to the nearest service centre.