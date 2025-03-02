Everything that was revealed at the year’s first big tech event including AI services

Amazon recently introduced Alexa+ during its event in New York City. This upgraded version of the company's popular virtual assistant is enhanced with AI technology, which enables more natural conversations and an improved ability to remember user interactions. The new features were highlighted in live demonstrations by Amazon executives, including Panos Panay, the leader of Amazon's Devices and Services division. Some of the standout capabilities of Alexa+ include real-time reservations for Uber and OpenTable, voice-to-text transcription, more comprehensive queries related to TV, movies, and music, as well as enhanced personalization options.

Amazon's Alexa event shows the future of voice assistant features

It was confirmed that Alexa+ will cost $19.99 per month, but it's free to Amazon Prime members. Early access to the upgraded service will start in March, with wider availability opening up in subsequent months.

"Up until a couple of years ago, it was pretty difficult to invent with AI, and that changed with the arrival of foundational models and generative AI. This made the technology much more accessible, so people can see the power and magic of what generative AI can do," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said.