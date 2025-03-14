Back to Basics

The iPhone 16e is a bit of a conundrum at first glance, intriguing and slightly confusing. It replaces the iPhone SE and the iPhone 14, both launched in 2022, as Apple’s moderately priced (but no longer dated) iPhone and brings the power of the latest A18 chip to a whole new price point. Equally, it takes away core iPhone 16 features to hit that price point, so whether you’ll flock to the 16e (or away from it) really comes down to how much these features matter…to you.

If you’re coming to the 16e from outside the Apple bubble, or even an older iPhone, you’re going to be picking up a relatively modern-looking phone, with du jour flat aluminum edges and a matte glass rear that looks gorgeous – pity it’s only in black and white! Keener eyes will instantly spot the resemblance with the iPhone 14, with the unmissable display notch (housing the Face ID sensors) allowing the 16e to go full screen with the departure of the home button. In the hand, the aluminum frame feels sturdy and is IP68 dust and water protected, with a one-generation old Ceramic Shield display protection. With its 6.1-inch OLED display, the 16e is handy enough for you to comfortably reach the customizable Action Button to invoke the camera, flashlight, trigger shortcuts or launch Visual Intelligence (arriving via a software update soon).

Don’t let the notch in the design fool you – under the hood beats the same A18 chip and 128GB of storage as the iPhone 16, although you get four graphics cores instead of five. In use, there is no discernible difference, be it in everyday tasks, or the fluidity of navigating the interface, or even while playing AAA titles like Death Stranding or Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You’re not only assured of a snappy experience in using the phone for everyday tasks, but of software support for the years to come, not to mention the imminent rollout of Apple Intelligence tools via software update in April. Look out for native, system-wide support for 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada and Malayalam – not only can you type in these languages but system settings, calendars, menus will all be contextually available and organised.