Gadgets of the week: Adobe Photoshop (Mobile), Apple Macbook Air M4, Olight Arkfeld Pro and Swatch Moonswatch 1965

Technogym Bench

The Technogym Bench provides all the tools you will ever need for a complete workout enclosed in a versatile, sleek bench. In Tandem with the Technogym App, you can now perform countless workouts harnessing the full potential of the Bench. The bench contains multiple sets of dumbbells of varying weights, elastic bands, weighted knuckles and a mat. The Technogym Bench also sports wheels for greater mobility. Technogym products are world-class and are a lifelong investment, for those who workout at home, this is an invaluable piece of fitness equipment. ₹1.35 lakhs. technogym.com