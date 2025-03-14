Gadgets of the week: Adobe Photoshop (Mobile), Apple Macbook Air M4, Olight Arkfeld Pro and Swatch Moonswatch 1965

Adobe Photoshop (Mobile)
Adobe’s new Photoshop app (available now for iPhone, soon for android) provides Photoshop’s iconic core imaging and design tools for mobile devices. The new app brings users the abiity to make quick edits anywhere, access work on the go and dive into personal projects- all in the palm of their hands. Features include - targeted adjustments, colour corrections, AI tools andfull format support for opening and editing any photoshop document. You can work on the same project across devices, transitioning seamlessly between web and mobile. Free to download. Adobe.com
Apple Macbook Air M4
Apple’s new Macbook Air is available in 13.6” and 15.3” variants and delivers upto 18 hours of battery life. The powerful M4 chip provides premium performance for work and play, plus Apple intelligence onboard helps seamlessly. The M4 Macbook Air is made with over 50% recycled materials and comes in four colour options including a new exciting Sky Blue. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Magsafe charging, speakers supporting Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Wifi 6E, upto 32Gb memory and 2TB storage and incredible MacOS onboard. ₹99,900, apple.com
Olight Arkfeld Pro
Arkfeld Pro is a flat EDC (Everyday carry) flashlight that can switch effortlessly between three light sources (Pro white/Pro UV/Green laser). Arkfeld Pro provides a brilliant 1300 lumens of light for a strong beam that can cover upto 102m. It can also be recharged via magnetic Usb charging (1500mAh built in battery). The UV light helps view details not perceivable with the naked eye, while the green laser can be used as a pointer. The device is IPX7 waterproof and made from premium aluminium and fits flat into your pocket. ₹8,700. olight.com
Swatch Moonswatch 1965
The Bioceramic Moonswatch 1965 is an innovative chronograph with a Bioceramic case and white dial with unique counters - a 19 hour counter at 2 o'clock and a 65 Minute counter at 6 o’clock, paying tribute to the OMEGA Speedmaster and the flight qualification it received from NASA. With OMEGA X Swatch branding, these chronographs offer incredible value and aesthetics at an affordable price. ₹24,400. swatch.com
Technogym Bench
The Technogym Bench provides all the tools you will ever need for a complete workout enclosed in a versatile, sleek bench. In Tandem with the Technogym App, you can now perform countless workouts harnessing the full potential of the Bench. The bench contains multiple sets of dumbbells of varying weights, elastic bands, weighted knuckles and a mat. The Technogym Bench also sports wheels for greater mobility. Technogym products are world-class and are a lifelong investment, for those who workout at home, this is an invaluable piece of fitness equipment. ₹1.35 lakhs. technogym.com
Thermback LED
Therabody’s Thermback LED is a wearable 4-in-1 therapy device for fast, effective lower back pain relief. While reducing stiffness and soreness dramatically, the cordless device provides hands-free relief through customisable built-in treatments. Key features include a science-backed combination of heat, far infrared, vibration and LED light therapies for relief. The 4-in-1 therapy aims to provide penetration Deep into muscles and joints to reduce inflammation, increase blood flow, reduce stiffness, support muscle relaxation, provide deep tissue massage and fit people of various sizes. ₹26,000. therabody.com
Acerpure Clean WD1
Clean WD1 is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that’s ideal for handling both liquid spills and dry messes. With its 3-in-1 functionality, you can sweep/spray/mop making it a comprehensive solution for households. The cordless cleaner sports a 220W motorised brush and a twin tank system (700ml clean water and 500ml dirty water tanks). You get a runtime upto 35 minutes and an auto cleaning mode for the brush and tanks. To add, an ergonomic handle and lightweight design ensure an efficient and easy cleaning experience everytime. ₹18,990. acerpure online store and amazon.in