Five interesting facts about Samsung One UI 7 you must know

Samsung Malaysia has recently announced the update of One UI 7, which unveils from April 14. Ahead of the release, here are five interesting aspects about it you’d want to look forward to.

Focused AI enhancements

One UI 7 deeply integrates Galaxy AI and Google Gemini, leading to more intelligent interactions. This means features like enhanced natural language processing for device control and search.

‘Now Bar’ for quick information

The ‘Now Bar’ on the lock screen is a standout feature. It aims to provide at-a-glance, real-time information, reducing the need to constantly unlock your device. This could be incredibly useful for staying updated on time sensitive data.

Advanced multimedia editing

Improvements to the Gallery app, including the ‘Audio Eraser’ and enhanced video editing tools, are highly anticipated. These functionalities promise to give users more creative control over their photos and videos.

Increased personalisation

One UI 7 emphasises customisation, with enhanced widget options and overall interface adjustments. This allows users to tailor their devices to their individual preferences.

Emphasis on privacy and security

With the rise of AI, Samsung is prioritising on-device data processing, giving users greater control over their personal information. Enhanced security features are also expected, which is always a welcome addition.