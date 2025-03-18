How to make your computer setup as aesthetic as you!

Your workspace says a lot about you, and let’s be honest—staring at a dull, cluttered desk all day is not the vibe. Whether you’re working, gaming or just binge-watching cat videos, an aesthetic computer setup can make all the difference. From RGB lighting to minimalist organisers, here are some must-have accessories to turn your desk into a Pinterest-worthy dream space.
RGB light strips – because everything looks cooler with glowing lights:
Let’s start with the obvious: lighting. Whether you prefer soft pastel glows or a full-on cyberpunk neon experience, LED light strips behind your monitor or under your desk add instant ambience. Many come with smart controls, allowing you to change colours to match your mood—or your productivity levels. That way when your roommate sees your lights turn red, they'll know to stay away from you.
Aesthetic keyboard and mouse – functional, but make it fashion:
Your keyboard and mouse are literally at your fingertips all day, so why not make them stunning? Mechanical keyboards with pastel keycaps, minimalist white setups or even retro typewriter-style keyboards can transform your workspace. Everyone knows that keyboards with the perfect typing sound can increase productivity, we don't make the rules. Pair this with a matching ergonomic mouse and you’re golden.
Monitor stand – declutter with style:
A sleek wooden or acrylic monitor stand elevates your screen to eye level (goodbye, neck pain!) and gives you extra storage space underneath. Slide your keyboard in when not used or keep notebooks and accessories neatly tucked away. A clean desk = a happy mind.
Custom desk mat – because your mouse deserves a red carpet:
Gone are the days when we used boring mouse pads! An oversized desk mat with a beautiful design—like marble patterns, galaxy prints or soft pastel tone not only adds personality but protects your desk. Bonus: It also doubles as a comfy wrist rest while typing!
Cable management – hide the chaos:
Organisation plays a big role in aesthetics, yes we're talking about those mound of wires on your desk. Use cable sleeves, clips or under-desk trays to keep everything neat and out of sight. A wireless charging pad can also help cut down on extra cables for your phone. We believe you when you say you're charging your devices, we don't need to see it.
Desk plants – greenery for instant zen:
Have you ever worked so hard that you felt the need to just reconnect with nature? First of all, take a break! Secondly, bring some nature to your desk as well! Nothing softens a tech-heavy setup like a touch of nature. Small succulents or even a mini bonsai can bring fresh, calming energy to your space. Plus, plants = automatic aesthetic upgrade. If don't feel confident with your gardening skills, there's always the option for faux plants!
Ambient desk lamp – the glow-up your space needs:
If RGB light strips were not your thing, maybe you'd like a desk lamp! A stylish desk lamp with warm lighting can transform your setup from “office cubicle” to “cosy creative studio.” Look for adjustable LED lamps, Himalayan salt lamps or even a galaxy projector for some dreamy nighttime vibes.
Wireless speakers or soundbar – audio, but make it chic:
Ditch the clunky plastic speakers and go for sleek, high-quality wireless speakers that match your setup. Whether it’s a vintage-style Bluetooth speaker or a minimalist soundbar, good audio and good aesthetics are a win-win. This way you can do the Macarena and get that promotion!
Wall art and posters – personalise your space
Now that your desk is all organised and aesthetic, let's talk about the area surrounding! Think posters, polaroids and prints! If you're feeling fancy, you can even go for LED neon signs for a modern, edgy look!
The ultimate sit spot – sit pretty, work comfortably
If you’re spending hours at your desk, comfort is key! A plush gaming chair that matches the aesthetic? Perfect. A velvet cushion for added support? Even better. Look for a chair with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a reclining function—because sometimes, you just need to lean back and admire your aesthetic setup.