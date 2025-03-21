Gadgets of the week: iQOO Neo 10R, UBON Gold Edition SP 70, Nike Air Max Dn8 and Soundcore Aeroclip

iQOO Neo 10R
The Neo 10R is an ultra slim (7.98mm) smartphone that runs on Snapdragon 8s gen 3 with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage (all this translates to tremendous performance). This iQOO phone is a blessing for mobile gamers with a 6400mAh battery for long sessions and 80W flash charge for quick charging. The 6.78” flat AMOLED display provides upto 4500 nits of brightness with 3840 Hz PWM dimming (a bright and sharp display). I’m seriously impressed by the camera set up in the Neo 10R (50MP/8MP rear and 32 MP front) which put out clear, bright, natural images and video regardless of lighting conditions. The phone is also IP65 resistant for spills and dust and comes with Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15) which is smooth and seamless. The Neo 10R promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 yrs of security updates as well as comprehensive AI features on device. An Excellent mid-range choice! ₹26,999 iqoo.com
UBON Gold Edition SP 70
The SP 70 is a deluxe portable speaker from UBON and is now available in a splendid Gold variant. The compact speaker is easy to set up and sounds good(16W) in a smaller setting. On usage I managed to eke out about 6.5 hours of playtime (2400mAh battery). The peppy speaker has balanced sound which is just right for listening to music via BT 5.3 or AUX/USB/TF card. FM mode is fun for local stations and Type-C charging is quick to charge the speaker in less than 2 hrs. SP 70 provides stereo audio with acceptable separation and is ideal for youngsters on a budget and those searching for a smart-looking speaker. ₹1,499 ubonindia.com
Nike Air Max Dn8
The Air Max Dn8 comes in a plethora of vibrant colours and provides a Dynamic Air system in a sleek, low- profile package. It’s powered by 8 pressurised Air tubes translating to a responsive sensation during every step. Dn8 provides a custom cushioning experience and added comfort courtesy of plush foam underfoot and an open lightweight mesh for more breathability. ₹17,495 nike.com
Soundcore Aeroclip
The Aeroclip is an Open-Ear clip-on earbuds set with adaptive comfort on board. The unique set of earbuds promise to provide an ergonomic fit as well as great sound combined with stylish looks. Designed to relieve in-ear comfort, these earbuds let you enjoy pressure-free audio. boasting an adaptive open-ring design which is featherlight and stays secure for all-day wear. The Aeroclip provides clearer audio and richer bass courtesy 12mm Titanium drivers as well as AI-boosted clear calls with 4 beamforming Mics. ₹11,300 soundcore.com
Tissot PRC 100 Solar
Tissot’s light master solar tech uses advanced photovoltaic cells, integrated beneath the sapphire crystal to convert natural and artificial light into energy, thus powering this formidable range of PRC 100 watches. Available in multiple dial and strap combinations, the PRC 100 showcases a 39mm case, water resistance upto 100m, Super-luminova coated hands and a near eternal battery. ₹46,000 tissotwatches.com
Ferrari Titanium Sunglasses
These unisex sunglasses from Ferrari are forged from Titanium for lighter weight, hypo-allergenicity and refined looks. The lenses are Polyamide Bio providing 100% UV protection as well as glare protection and scratch resistance. The sunglasses also add a touch of creativity thanks to the intricately-designed side shields. ₹51,590 sunglasshut.in
Nothing Phone (3a) Series
The Nothing Phone (3a) range - (3a) and (3a) Pro feature major camera hardware including a 50MP OIS main sensor, Sony Ultra-wide sensor and a 50 MP telephoto lens. In addition you also get a periscope camera on the (3a) Pro boasting an insane 60x ultra zoom as well as a 50MP format cam with 4K recording. Both devices feature Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 mobile platform and 5000mAh batteries delivering upto 2 days of usage and peak performance. A 6.77” full HD+ display provides crystal clear viewing and usage (120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Nothing (3a) series runs on Nothing OS 3.1 on Android 15 optimised for stability, utility and customisation with 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates. With unique looks and incredible feature the Nothing Phone (3a) series is a definite winner! ₹24,999 onwards in.nothing.tech