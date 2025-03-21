Gadgets of the week: iQOO Neo 10R, UBON Gold Edition SP 70, Nike Air Max Dn8 and Soundcore Aeroclip

iQOO Neo 10R

The Neo 10R is an ultra slim (7.98mm) smartphone that runs on Snapdragon 8s gen 3 with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage (all this translates to tremendous performance). This iQOO phone is a blessing for mobile gamers with a 6400mAh battery for long sessions and 80W flash charge for quick charging. The 6.78” flat AMOLED display provides upto 4500 nits of brightness with 3840 Hz PWM dimming (a bright and sharp display). I’m seriously impressed by the camera set up in the Neo 10R (50MP/8MP rear and 32 MP front) which put out clear, bright, natural images and video regardless of lighting conditions. The phone is also IP65 resistant for spills and dust and comes with Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15) which is smooth and seamless. The Neo 10R promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 yrs of security updates as well as comprehensive AI features on device. An Excellent mid-range choice! ₹26,999 iqoo.com