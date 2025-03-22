Indie Game Utsav is all set to celebrate homegrown indie gaming talent

Get ready for a game-changing experience at Mumbai Comic Con 2025, where the spotlight will be on Indie Game Utsav—India’s largest festival dedicated to indie-developed PC and console games. This exciting new event will feature over 40 high-quality indie games, offering a unique platform for both players and developers to connect and explore the world of indie gaming.

What to look forward to at the Indie Game Utsav?

Supported by industry giants like Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming, Indie Game Utsav is set to shine a light on the rising stars of India’s gaming scene. In collaboration with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) India, the festival aims to introduce India’s growing gaming community to locally developed, world-class games.

With over 132 million players on the Steam platform alone and PC gaming contributing a significant 22% of India’s total video game revenue, the Indie Game Utsav seeks to foster a culture of PC and console gaming in India while showcasing the immense potential of homegrown talent.

Founded by Avichal Singh, Indie Game Utsav is set to empower upcoming indie game developers. “Our goal is to pave the way for Indian indie games to achieve success,” says Avichal.