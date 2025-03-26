All we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 so far

With just a week left to its official launch, the hype for the Nintendo Switch 2 continues to build up. The new console has been the subject of discussions across the gaming world, particularly at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC), where the launch date and specifications of the console were the buzzword of the event. The Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly going to be launched in June, with further details to be revealed next month, according to sources.
Nintendo has remained silent on the new console, but rumors of late indicate that there will be a significant performance boost. FCC filings indicate that the Switch 2 will feature improved Wi-Fi, and a new patent recently discovered reveals that AI upscaling technology will be utilized in order to enhance in-game graphics. New Joy-Con features are also rumored, and they may offer a new gaming experience.
According to a fresh leak from seasoned insider Secretboy, who had previously correctly predicted the GPU performance of the Switch 2. The new Switch, based on the leak, will receive a major display enhancement, which is a 120Hz LCD display with HDR and VRR compatibility. This would significantly improve the handheld gaming experience, making it smoother and more responsive compared to the current Switch OLED and Steam Deck, which both max out at 60Hz refresh rates.
Nintendo announced a Switch 2 Direct event specifically for April 2, in which fans will receive extensive hardware discussion, game reveals, and potentially even a price announcement. Apart from that, fans, some media, and content creators will receive hands-on time with the console, giving us a first look at the console and launch titles.
Nintendo has come up with a three-phased launch schedule for Switch 2 games. The first phase, during launch, will be for first-party games. The second phase, likely in October-November, will feature third-party games. The third phase, during the 2025 holiday season, features big first-party and third-party releases. The plan has been met with indignation on the web, with some fans venting about third-party game delay.