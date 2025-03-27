OpenAI’s new image generator sparks Ghibli-style art boom on social media

On Tuesday, OpenAI launched what it calls its ‘most advanced image generator yet,’ natively within GPT-4. The capability, available to free, Plus, and Pro accounts, enables ChatGPT to generate high-resolution images autonomously. Though the AI model promises photorealistic outputs, it has also impressed with its capacity to reproduce Ghibli’s characteristically soft, dreamy aesthetic.
OpenAI’s latest image-generation feature has created a wave of Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork across social media. From ethereal landscapes to expressive hand-drawn characters, social media platforms like X have been flooded with AI-generated visuals that look straight out of Spirited Away or Howl’s Moving Castle. It is both representative of the increasing presence of AI in digital media and the sustained popularity of the distinct animation aesthetics of Ghibli.
The internet quickly latched onto the new capability, with users transforming profile pictures, pets, and even politicians into nostalgic, anime-style artworks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted about the viral phenomenon on X, jokingly saying his picture had been “Ghibli-fied.” Even X CEO Elon Musk chimed in, tweeting a humorous AI-generated picture of himself in a traditional animation theme, labelling it the “theme of the day.”
While the trend has enthralled the public, it also comes against a growing concern over AI's impact on creatives. Over 400 Hollywood creatives, including Ben Stiller and Paul McCartney, have signed a protest against AI companies for allegedly reproducing artwork without providing the artists proper credit. OpenAI has stated that it is committed to enhancing policies and encouraging the proper use of AI.
No matter if this is merely a fleeting trend or an indication of the future of AI creativity, this is certain: Studio Ghibli magic is as captivating as ever—now with a digital spin fuelled by OpenAI's latest innovation.