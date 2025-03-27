OpenAI’s new image generator sparks Ghibli-style art boom on social media

While the trend has enthralled the public, it also comes against a growing concern over AI's impact on creatives. Over 400 Hollywood creatives, including Ben Stiller and Paul McCartney, have signed a protest against AI companies for allegedly reproducing artwork without providing the artists proper credit. OpenAI has stated that it is committed to enhancing policies and encouraging the proper use of AI.

No matter if this is merely a fleeting trend or an indication of the future of AI creativity, this is certain: Studio Ghibli magic is as captivating as ever—now with a digital spin fuelled by OpenAI's latest innovation.