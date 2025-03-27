This major player in the field of memory cards has announced its premium offerings for those into professional photography and gaming

The SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card and the Professional SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card are the three newest models in Lexar's Professional SILVER card lineup. Lexar is a prominent global brand in memory solutions. These newest products are perfect for photographers, videographers, and gamers seeking smooth data transfer and high-resolution video recording since they are built for speed, dependability, and durability. With the new Lexar SILVER series, users may attain maximum read and write speeds of up to 205 MB/s and 150 MB/s, respectively (140 MB/s for the Professional SILVER SDXCTM UHS-I Card), thanks to its excellent speed design.

These cards are a great option for professionals and content producers that require top-notch performance because of their V30 rating, which guarantees fluid 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second. By pairing these cards with the Lexar Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader, workflow efficiency is maximised as both SD and microSD cards may be read simultaneously. These cards offer exceptional durability in every situation because they are resistant to drop, temperature, x-rays, shocks, magnetic fields, and vibrations. They also offer enduring dependability whether they are utilised for high-action gaming, drone filming, or outdoor photography. Furthermore, the Lexar Recovery Tool provides users with a safety net by enabling them to retrieve files that have been inadvertently erased and guaranteeing the security of priceless images, videos, and other data.