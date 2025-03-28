Gadgets of the week: OPPO F29 5G, Giorgio Armani Sunglass AR8212, Haier Kinouchi Series and Google Pixel 9a

OPPO F29 5G

OPPO’s new F29 5G is an ultra-durable phone that’s loaded with all-round features at an attractive price. I’ve been using it for that last week and highly recommend if your budget is around 20-25k. Features I found impressive include the 360° armour body, liquid proof nature (protected from 18 everyday liquids) and IP 69/68/66 protection which allows me to submerge the phone underwater as well as subject it to high-pressure hot water and water sprays. This Mil-Std phone can also endure extreme temperatures, exposure to dust, sand, solar radiation and absorb heavy impact (I can attest to this as I had an opportunity to witness these tests and incredible QC first-hand at the OPPO factory). The F29 5G provides a 300% network boost for solid coverage everywhere (including basements and lifts). The phone features a SD 6 Gen 1 processor with smooth performance capabilities and a 6.7” AMOLED screen with 120Hz ref rate and 1200-nit peak brightness. AI-powered cameras and Gen-AI onboard provide ace photos and video. There’s a 6500mAh 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging battery inside and ColorOS 15 has a superb UI. ₹23,999 oppo.com