Gadgets of the week: OPPO F29 5G, Giorgio Armani Sunglass AR8212, Haier Kinouchi Series and Google Pixel 9a

OPPO’s new F29 5G is an ultra-durable phone that’s loaded with all-round features at an attractive price. I’ve been using it for that last week and highly recommend if your budget is around 20-25k. Features I found impressive include the 360° armour body, liquid proof nature (protected from 18 everyday liquids) and IP 69/68/66 protection which allows me to submerge the phone underwater as well as subject it to high-pressure hot water and water sprays. This Mil-Std phone can also endure extreme temperatures, exposure to dust, sand, solar radiation and absorb heavy impact (I can attest to this as I had an opportunity to witness these tests and incredible QC first-hand at the OPPO factory). The F29 5G provides a 300% network boost for solid coverage everywhere (including basements and lifts). The phone features a SD 6 Gen 1 processor with smooth performance capabilities and a 6.7” AMOLED screen with 120Hz ref rate and 1200-nit peak brightness. AI-powered cameras and Gen-AI onboard provide ace photos and video. There’s a 6500mAh 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging battery inside and ColorOS 15 has a superb UI. ₹23,999 oppo.com

Giorgio Armani Sunglass AR8212

Giorgio Armani’s sunglass collection has always been unique with elegant designs and comfortable fits. The AR 8212 is available in multiple frame/lens combinations, the model featured here has a striking blue premium acetate frame with a dark brown glass lens to provide the ultimate in UV protection while managing to look sharp. These sunglasses are ideal for casual as well as formal usage striking a balance between form and function perfectly. ₹28,390 giorgioarmani.com sunglasshut.in

Haier Kinouchi Series

Haier’s new Kinouchi limited edition series of air conditioners combine avant-garde aesthetics with superior performance and are available in three sophisticated shades (Black, Morning Mist and Moonstone Grey) to stand out from the crowd. Powered by AI-driven Supersonic cooling tech, these ACs deliver cooling in just 10 seconds- even in temperatures upto 60°C. To add, the Kinouchi range features Frost Self-clean tech to achieve 99.9% sterilisation ensuring clean and fresh air circulation. HEXA inverter tech performance is adjusted based on real-time conditions while the HaiSmart app offers seamless control. Available in a 1.6 Ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. Prices begin at ₹49,990 Haier.com

Google Pixel 9a

Google’s Pixel 9a is powered by the incredible Google Tensor G4 chip sporting an upgraded camera system along with integrated Gemini AI all in a sleek flat profile with rounded edges and a  vibrant 6.3-inch Actua display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2700 nits. There’s a dual rear camera system with a 13Mp ultra-wide lens and a 48MP main camera for high quality photos and videos as well as computational photography.  9a also features IP68 resistance and 7 years of OS, security and Pixel drops. Available in Iris, Porcelain and Obsidian colour variants. ₹49,999 store.google.com

itel Unicorn Max

The Unicorn Max is an exciting smartwatch from itel and comes with a 1.43” curved AMOLED display boasting a 60Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of illuminance. Unicorn Max sports a dual-core processor, 3 high performance buttons (dynamic crown/2 secondary buttons) and allows for BT calling 3.0, notifications, heart rate/SPO2 monitoring, find your phone, sapphire glass, stainless steel frame as well as personalised short video watch faces. ₹1,999 itel-india.com

Meze - 99 classics

99 classics is an audiophile grade headphone that looks great and sounds natural thanks to walnut wood ear cups, cast zinc hardware, detachable ear pads and a self-adjustable headband. Inside there’s a 40mm neodymium dynamic driver for clear, undistorted sound. ₹29,999 mezeaudio.com headphonezone.in

Acer TravelLite Laptop

Acer’s new TravelLite laptop (TL15-53M) is a 15.6 inch device tailored for professionals who demand security, performance and a a seamless user experience. The series boasts a sleek. Metal body, ultra-slim design, Intel core processors, upto 64GB DDR5 Ram support and SSD options upto 2TB. The laptop is also MIL-STD 810H certified for durability and weighs in at just 1.58Kg. Other features include Intel UHD graphics, FHD IPS panels, FHD webcam and multiple ports for connectivity. A 55.3 Whr fast charging battery provides upto 12 hours of usage. Pricing starts from  ₹39,990 store.acer.com

