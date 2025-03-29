JioHotstar surpasses 100 million paid subscribers

As per a statement released by the company, “JioHotstar’s historic milestone of 100 million subscribers is not just a milestone but also a testament to India's digital journey, the power of storytelling, and the future of streaming.” Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and The Walt Disney Co. had, in February last year, formed a joint venture by merging Reliance's Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd with Disney’s Star India.

Earlier called Disney+ Hotstar, the platform had 50.1 million paying subscribers in May 2022. Having launched JioHotstar last month, it has added another 50 million subscribers in three years and has become a market leader in the Indian streaming market.