JioHotstar surpasses 100 million paid subscribers

JioHotstar has declared it has crossed 100 million subscribers, a milestone in the history of streaming in India. JioHotstar attributes the growth to a few fundamental reasons, such as its content, pricing, and accessibility. Its varied range of entertainment, in the form of a plethora of TV series and Hollywood films, supplemented the spike in its subscribers, JioHotstar added.
As per a statement released by the company, “JioHotstar’s historic milestone of 100 million subscribers is not just a milestone but also a testament to India's digital journey, the power of storytelling, and the future of streaming.” Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and The Walt Disney Co. had, in February last year, formed a joint venture by merging Reliance's Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd with Disney’s Star India.
Earlier called Disney+ Hotstar, the platform had 50.1 million paying subscribers in May 2022. Having launched JioHotstar last month, it has added another 50 million subscribers in three years and has become a market leader in the Indian streaming market.
JioHotstar boasts a huge library of TV series, Hollywood movies, local entertainment choices, and original exclusives. The recently launched Sparks digital platform featuring Indian creators also adds to its popularity.
In addition to this, Reliance Jio has played an important role in this rapid growth by offering free JioHotstar subscriptions to its users