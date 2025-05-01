A storage company announces the World’s First Stainless-Steel SD cards

Both the ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO cards support Video Speed Class 60 (V60), enabling seamless capture of 6K video without dropped frames. When paired with a USB 3.2 card reader, users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s, ensuring faster backups and smoother post-production workflows. The ARMOR GOLD delivers write speeds up to 210MB/s, while the SILVER PRO offers write speeds up to 160MB/s.

The Lexar ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Cards are available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India, with prices starting at MRP INR 7,750 for the 128GB and INR 12,250 for the 256GB variant of the SILVER PRO, and MRP INR 9,250 (128GB) and INR 16,250 (256GB) for the GOLD variant.