A storage company announces the World’s First Stainless-Steel SD cards

Lexar has announced the launch of its latest innovations in India – the Lexar ARMOR GOLD SDXC UHS-II Card and Lexar ARMOR SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Card. Marking a global first, these are the world’s first stainless-steel SD cards, engineered for creators who demand high performance, superior strength, and long-lasting reliability.
Designed with a stainless-steel exterior, these SD cards are 37 times stronger than standard SD cards, specifically designed to address common issues faced by professional photographers, who often experience physical damage and wear with traditional plastic cards. The cards come with an IP68 rating, making them dustproof, water-resistant, and drop-resistant up to 5 meters—ideal for use in challenging environments including outdoor shoots, field reporting, and travel-based content creation.
Both the ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO cards support Video Speed Class 60 (V60), enabling seamless capture of 6K video without dropped frames. When paired with a USB 3.2 card reader, users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s, ensuring faster backups and smoother post-production workflows. The ARMOR GOLD delivers write speeds up to 210MB/s, while the SILVER PRO offers write speeds up to 160MB/s.
The Lexar ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Cards are available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India, with prices starting at MRP INR 7,750 for the 128GB and INR 12,250 for the 256GB variant of the SILVER PRO, and MRP INR 9,250 (128GB) and INR 16,250 (256GB) for the GOLD variant.