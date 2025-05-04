Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date, platforms, characters and system requirements

FromSoftware is gearing up for something big, and it’s not just about adding to its dark fantasy universe; it’s about transforming it. Enter Elden Ring Nightreign, a standalone spin-off of the beloved Elden Ring, which introduces a co-op, session-based format infused with roguelite elements, tactical class play, and plenty of opportunities for strategy and flair. And trust me, it’s loaded with enough tension to keep even the most seasoned Souls players on their toes.
Mark your calendars because the game is hitting the shelves worldwide on May 30, 2025, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A recent ten-minute overview trailer has given fans a sneak peek into the game’s world, Limveld, where players will confront increasingly hostile nights and navigate a map that shrinks with each cycle.
Unlike the expansive open-world format of Elden Ring, Nightreign focuses on short, intense gameplay sessions. Players will kick off each run from the Roundtable Hold hub and dive into Limveld in teams of up to three. With the world shifting dynamically every night, teamwork and adaptability are essential. Between sessions, players can regroup, unlock cosmetics, and enhance their characters for future runs.
So far, we’ve met four characters: Wylder, a quick and agile striker; Guardian, a tough and resilient powerhouse; Duchess, a nimble and strategic fighter; and Recluse, a ranged magic specialist. Each character comes with their own unique “Ultimate” ability, and teams can mix and match skills to tackle increasingly challenging bosses, including the formidable Nightlord on the third and final night of each session.
For those looking to play Nightreign on PC, you’ll need at least Windows 10, an Intel Core i5-10600 or Ryzen 5 5500, 12GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or Radeon RX 580 4GB. For a smoother experience, it’s recommended to have a Core i5-11500 or Ryzen 5 5600, 16GB of RAM, and a more powerful graphics card.