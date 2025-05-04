Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date, platforms, characters and system requirements

FromSoftware is gearing up for something big, and it’s not just about adding to its dark fantasy universe; it’s about transforming it. Enter Elden Ring Nightreign, a standalone spin-off of the beloved Elden Ring, which introduces a co-op, session-based format infused with roguelite elements, tactical class play, and plenty of opportunities for strategy and flair. And trust me, it’s loaded with enough tension to keep even the most seasoned Souls players on their toes.