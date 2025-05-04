Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally amid tariff turmoil

Microsoft has quietly rolled out a wave of price increases for its Xbox consoles and accessories across global markets, citing ‘market conditions and the rising cost of development’. While the tech giant avoided direct mention of tariffs, the move lands squarely amid rising trade tensions and escalating import levies on consumer electronics.
In the U.S., the Xbox Series S will now retail for $379.99, up a sharp $80 from its original $299.99 launch price. The more powerful Series X is climbing to $599.99, a $100 increase. Accessories haven’t been spared either — wireless controllers and headsets are seeing similar bumps in the U.S. and Canada. Markets including Europe, the UK, and Australia are also seeing adjusted Xbox pricing, with Microsoft confirming that all other territories will receive local updates. These adjustments come as global tech and gaming companies reckon with supply chain disruptions caused by a fresh wave of U.S. tariffs, introduced by former President Donald Trump. Retaliatory measures from countries like China have only added to the pressure, leading to a domino effect on production costs and end-user pricing.
It’s not just Xbox players feeling the strain. Sony recently raised prices for its PlayStation 5 consoles across several international markets, citing inflation and currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, Nintendo has delayed preorders for its next-gen Switch 2, though it maintains the console's base price at $449.99 — significantly higher than the original Switch's $299 launch price. Despite the price uptick, Microsoft remains in strong financial health. The company reported $70.07 billion in revenue and a $25.8 billion net income for the January–March quarter — though those figures were logged before the latest tariffs took effect. And the price hikes may not stop at hardware. Microsoft warned that some upcoming first-party Xbox titles will cost $79.99 this holiday season — adding another sting for gamers navigating an increasingly expensive digital playground.