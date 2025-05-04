Gadgets

Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally amid tariff turmoil

New tariffs and rising development costs are driving up Xbox console and accessory prices worldwide — gamers are set to feel the pinch this holiday season
Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally amid tariff turmoil
Microsoft hikes global Xbox prices as gaming industry braces for tariff falloutX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Microsoft has quietly rolled out a wave of price increases for its Xbox consoles and accessories across global markets, citing ‘market conditions and the rising cost of development’. While the tech giant avoided direct mention of tariffs, the move lands squarely amid rising trade tensions and escalating import levies on consumer electronics.

Xbox Series X and S see price hikes in the US, UK, Europe and beyond, as Microsoft braces for ongoing economic uncertainty in the gaming sector

In the U.S., the Xbox Series S will now retail for $379.99, up a sharp $80 from its original $299.99 launch price. The more powerful Series X is climbing to $599.99, a $100 increase. Accessories haven’t been spared either — wireless controllers and headsets are seeing similar bumps in the U.S. and Canada. Markets including Europe, the UK, and Australia are also seeing adjusted Xbox pricing, with Microsoft confirming that all other territories will receive local updates. These adjustments come as global tech and gaming companies reckon with supply chain disruptions caused by a fresh wave of U.S. tariffs, introduced by former President Donald Trump. Retaliatory measures from countries like China have only added to the pressure, leading to a domino effect on production costs and end-user pricing.

Microsoft hikes global Xbox prices as gaming industry braces for tariff fallout

It’s not just Xbox players feeling the strain. Sony recently raised prices for its PlayStation 5 consoles across several international markets, citing inflation and currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, Nintendo has delayed preorders for its next-gen Switch 2, though it maintains the console's base price at $449.99 — significantly higher than the original Switch's $299 launch price. Despite the price uptick, Microsoft remains in strong financial health. The company reported $70.07 billion in revenue and a $25.8 billion net income for the January–March quarter — though those figures were logged before the latest tariffs took effect. And the price hikes may not stop at hardware. Microsoft warned that some upcoming first-party Xbox titles will cost $79.99 this holiday season — adding another sting for gamers navigating an increasingly expensive digital playground.

Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally amid tariff turmoil
Why charging your phone to 100% might be doing more harm than good
Microsoft
Xbox Game
price hike
tariff turmoil

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com