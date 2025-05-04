Microsoft raises Xbox prices globally amid tariff turmoil

In the U.S., the Xbox Series S will now retail for $379.99, up a sharp $80 from its original $299.99 launch price. The more powerful Series X is climbing to $599.99, a $100 increase. Accessories haven’t been spared either — wireless controllers and headsets are seeing similar bumps in the U.S. and Canada. Markets including Europe, the UK, and Australia are also seeing adjusted Xbox pricing, with Microsoft confirming that all other territories will receive local updates. These adjustments come as global tech and gaming companies reckon with supply chain disruptions caused by a fresh wave of U.S. tariffs, introduced by former President Donald Trump. Retaliatory measures from countries like China have only added to the pressure, leading to a domino effect on production costs and end-user pricing.