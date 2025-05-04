GTA 6 pre-orders expected to hit USD 1 billion before launch

A financial storm is brewing as we gear up for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the much-anticipated next chapter in Rockstar Games’ legendary series. Even though the game isn’t set to launch until May 26, 2026, industry analysts and traders are already making bold predictions: GTA 6 could pull in a staggering USD1 billion in pre-sales before anyone even fires a virtual shot.
According to a report, market experts are forecasting some jaw-dropping numbers, estimating a 60% chance that GTA 6 will surpass the USD 1 billion mark in pre-orders. Some estimates are even more optimistic, suggesting it could generate USD 3.2 billion in revenue during its first year, potentially outpacing the USD 1 billion that GTA V made in just its first three days.
What’s driving all this excitement? Rockstar’s carefully crafted marketing strategy. The first trailer, which dropped in late 2023, broke YouTube records with over 245 million views, showcasing the immense global interest. Fans are itching to return to Vice City, with new protagonists Lucia and Jason set to add fresh layers to this beloved franchise.
The buzz around pricing is only adding to the anticipation. Analysts predict a retail price of USD 90 or more, with special Collector’s Editions possibly reaching up to USD 250. With over 100 million next-gen consoles expected in homes by 2025, the sales potential is massive.
Set to launch just in time for the holiday season, GTA 6 is riding a wave of cultural legacy, immense community excitement, and Rockstar’s reputation for delivering cinematic gameplay. If the hype lives up to expectations, GTA 6 could not only break records but also redefine the gaming landscape