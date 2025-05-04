GTA 6 pre-orders expected to hit USD 1 billion before launch

The buzz around pricing is only adding to the anticipation. Analysts predict a retail price of USD 90 or more, with special Collector’s Editions possibly reaching up to USD 250. With over 100 million next-gen consoles expected in homes by 2025, the sales potential is massive.

Set to launch just in time for the holiday season, GTA 6 is riding a wave of cultural legacy, immense community excitement, and Rockstar’s reputation for delivering cinematic gameplay. If the hype lives up to expectations, GTA 6 could not only break records but also redefine the gaming landscape