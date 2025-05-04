World Laughter Day 2025: Humour in the age of AI—What happens when machines try to be funny?

So, what’s the verdict on AI-generated humour? It’s a mixed bag of hits and misses. Picture jokes that sound like they were penned by your overly literal uncle, or unexpectedly deep digital reflections that make you chuckle and ponder. Whether it’s for bedtime giggles or a dose of comic relief from virtual assistants, AI humor is carving out a niche in our everyday lives.

As AI keeps advancing, one thing is clear: humour might just be the next step in making machines feel more relatable. While they’re not likely to take over the stand-up scene anytime soon, bots are learning to add a little more lightheartedness to our increasingly digital world.