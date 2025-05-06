Bowers & Wilkins release the Pi8 McLaren Edition

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Automotive have partnered to develop the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren’s supercars. The relationship is built on firm technical foundations and rooted in the brands’ shared values of delivering the highest levels of performance. More recently, the strategic long-term multi-year partnership was extended to see Bowers & Wilkins’ become McLaren's Official Audio Partner across McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Bowers & Wilkins’ pursuit of perfection, inspired by founder John Bowers, mirrors the unyielding precision and performance demanded in Formula 1 racing and the audio brand’s engineering team worked closely with their counterparts at McLaren Automotive to create and optimise the audio system found in the McLaren W1, the company’s new high-performance supercar.

The audio system in the W1 features the latest advanced speaker technologies developed at the Bowers & Wilkins’ Southwater research and development centre, including the Continuum Cone, as found in the brand’s flagship 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers.