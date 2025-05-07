GTA 6 trailer 2 unveils deeper storyline, stunning visuals in Vice City

Rockstar Games has pulled off another jaw-dropper by releasing the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer 2, and it’s just as wild, stunning, and explosive as fans had hoped. Dropped without much fanfare, this new three-minute trailer takes us deeper into the sun-soaked criminal underworld of Leonida, featuring our two anti-heroes: Jason and Lucia.
GTA 6 trailer 2 kicks off with Jason tackling odd jobs before reuniting with Lucia after her time in prison. Their Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque partnership takes centre stage, hinting at heists, chaos, and a conspiracy brewing in the neon-lit alleys of Vice City.
From vibrant nightclubs to murky backwaters, the trailer gives us a taste of Vice City and beyond, showcasing Ambrosia’s industrial zones, the wild Kalaga National Park, and the gritty Port Gellhorn. Rockstar teases a variety of factions, from biker gangs to mystical hillbillies.
The game introduces intriguing side characters, including the rapper duo Real Dimez, bank robbers, and smugglers, alluding to sprawling narratives and crossover conflicts. Rockstar is crafting a crime world that feels both absurd and strikingly real.
While the trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, the visual quality is next-level. Every sway of a palm tree and every explosion is rendered with incredible realism — all captured directly from a PlayStation 5.
Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will be launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in May 2026. PC players might have to wait a bit longer, but fans now have a release date, and a closer look at what’s shaping up to be the most anticipated game of the decade.