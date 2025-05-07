GTA 6 trailer 2 unveils deeper storyline, stunning visuals in Vice City

While the trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, the visual quality is next-level. Every sway of a palm tree and every explosion is rendered with incredible realism — all captured directly from a PlayStation 5.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will be launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in May 2026. PC players might have to wait a bit longer, but fans now have a release date, and a closer look at what’s shaping up to be the most anticipated game of the decade.