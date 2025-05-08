Xbox Handheld: Everything we know about the portable console

Two versions spotted, Xbox button hints official branding: Recent listings from Indonesia's certification office and the FCC (US Federal Communications Commission) have revealed two versions of the upcoming ROG Ally 2 handheld — one in sleek white and the other in classic black. The black model features a dedicated Xbox button near the D-pad, strongly indicating Xbox's involvement. This version seems to be Project Kennan, a codename previously associated with Microsoft's handheld collaboration.

Specs reveal powerful chip, high-refresh display for gamers: According to the FCC filings, the black Xbox variant will boast an 8-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip with a 36w TDP, designed to deliver smoother performance in demanding games. It will also come with a 7-inch LCD screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the white model will be powered by a less robust 4-core chip. Both devices are expected to support dual USB-C ports and showcase a new ergonomic grip design.