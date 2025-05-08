Xbox Handheld: Everything we know about the portable console

Microsoft's dreams of handheld gaming are inching closer to reality. Fresh images and regulatory documents have surfaced, hinting at what seems to be the long-awaited Xbox-branded portable console, which is reportedly being developed in partnership with Asus. While this isn't a device solely from Microsoft, it's evident that the company is actively working on enhancing the gaming experience for Xbox enthusiasts on the move.
Two versions spotted, Xbox button hints official branding: Recent listings from Indonesia's certification office and the FCC (US Federal Communications Commission) have revealed two versions of the upcoming ROG Ally 2 handheld — one in sleek white and the other in classic black. The black model features a dedicated Xbox button near the D-pad, strongly indicating Xbox's involvement. This version seems to be Project Kennan, a codename previously associated with Microsoft's handheld collaboration.
Specs reveal powerful chip, high-refresh display for gamers: According to the FCC filings, the black Xbox variant will boast an 8-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip with a 36w TDP, designed to deliver smoother performance in demanding games. It will also come with a 7-inch LCD screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the white model will be powered by a less robust 4-core chip. Both devices are expected to support dual USB-C ports and showcase a new ergonomic grip design.
Microsoft may reveal more at upcoming Build 2025: With FCC and global certifications in progress, there's a buzz that Microsoft will officially unveil the Xbox handheld during its Build conference on May 19, or around the Computex event kicking off on May 20, a time when Asus typically rolls out major gaming hardware.
Xbox-first handheld still coming, but not until 2027: While this ROG Ally 2 edition may feature Xbox branding, Microsoft's true first-party handheld console is reportedly still two years away. Industry insiders suggest it will launch alongside the next-gen Xbox in 2027, promising significant performance enhancements and a cohesive Xbox ecosystem.
A teaser shared last month added to the hype: A recent tweet from Asus' Republic of Gamers account teased both the handheld and an Xbox controller, prompting Xbox’s official handle to respond with a suggestive emoji, seemingly confirming a reveal is imminent.