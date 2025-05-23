Noise unveils Buds F1: Stylish, affordable TWS with rich sound and bold design

Noise has officially launched its newest true wireless earbuds, the Noise Buds F1, priced at INR 999. The product is aimed at users seeking rich audio output, modern design, and practical features—all at a budget-friendly price. The earbuds come in four colour options: Carbon Black, Calm Beige, Mint Green, and True Purple.

With a sleek matte finish, the Buds F1 promise up to 50 hours of total playtime, thanks to their 11mm drivers and built-in EQ modes that let you customise your listening experience. Whether you’re pumping iron at the gym or unwinding with a podcast, the audio adapts to your mood. Plus, with Instacharge™ Technology, you can get 150 minutes of use from just a quick 10-minute charge.