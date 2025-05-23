Noise unveils Buds F1: Stylish, affordable TWS with rich sound and bold design
Noise, the homegrown wearable tech brand from India, is really making waves in the audio market. Known for striking that perfect balance between affordability and innovation, their latest release brings fashion and function into a sleek pocket-sized package.
What are the key specifications of the new Noise Buds F1 earbuds?
Noise has officially launched its newest true wireless earbuds, the Noise Buds F1, priced at INR 999. The product is aimed at users seeking rich audio output, modern design, and practical features—all at a budget-friendly price. The earbuds come in four colour options: Carbon Black, Calm Beige, Mint Green, and True Purple.
With a sleek matte finish, the Buds F1 promise up to 50 hours of total playtime, thanks to their 11mm drivers and built-in EQ modes that let you customise your listening experience. Whether you’re pumping iron at the gym or unwinding with a podcast, the audio adapts to your mood. Plus, with Instacharge™ Technology, you can get 150 minutes of use from just a quick 10-minute charge.
For calls and gaming, the Quad Mic ENC works wonders by filtering out background noise, while the low-latency mode ensures you get smooth, real-time audio feedback. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant, making them perfect for your daily adventures.
Other standout features include Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync™ Technology for instant pairing, and a stylish design that makes the Buds F1 both a fashion and tech accessory.