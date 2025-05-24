Lava launches budget-friendly Shark 5G smartphone in India for INR 7,999
Lava has just rolled out its latest smartphone, the Shark 5G, targeting budget-conscious buyers. With a price tag of INR 7,999, this device stands out as one of the few in India to offer 5G connectivity at such an affordable rate. You can grab the Shark 5G starting May 23, either from Lava’s official online store or at various retail locations.
What are the specs and features of Lava Shark 5G phone?
The Shark 5G enters a bustling market alongside competitors like the Redmi A4 5G and Redmi 14C 5G, all vying for attention in the sub-10,000 5G category. It boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by the 6nm Unisoc T765 chipset, complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Plus, Lava has included support for virtual RAM and the option to expand storage via a microSD card, allowing for up to 512GB.
The phone’s design, featuring a glossy back and a prominent dual-lens camera setup, has drawn some comparisons to Apple’s iPhone 16. You can choose between two stylish colours: Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue.
Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, the Shark 5G supports fast charging at 18W, although it only comes with a 10W charger. Running on Android 15, the smartphone also boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
When it comes to photography, the Shark 5G features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Additional perks include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for dual 5G SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.
To top it off, Lava is offering a Free Service@Home program with this device. While the Shark 5G steps into a competitive arena, its appealing price and solid specifications are likely to catch the eye of consumers seeking budget-friendly 5G options.