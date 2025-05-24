Lava launches budget-friendly Shark 5G smartphone in India for INR 7,999

The Shark 5G enters a bustling market alongside competitors like the Redmi A4 5G and Redmi 14C 5G, all vying for attention in the sub-10,000 5G category. It boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by the 6nm Unisoc T765 chipset, complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Plus, Lava has included support for virtual RAM and the option to expand storage via a microSD card, allowing for up to 512GB.

The phone’s design, featuring a glossy back and a prominent dual-lens camera setup, has drawn some comparisons to Apple’s iPhone 16. You can choose between two stylish colours: Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue.