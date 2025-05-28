An elegant fan which also saves you money

Kühl has introduced its latest creation - the Kühl Ritzz Fans. These fans are designed to bring sophistication and comfort to homes, while also saving money on electricity bills. These fans feature aerodynamic blades and downlights, providing high airflow while adding a touch of elegance to any room.
With their smart features, you can control them easily via remote, smartphone, or voice commands through Alexa. This convenience enables you to adjust fan settings from anywhere, ensuring optimal comfort and energy efficiency.
They use advanced BLDC technology, which provides low noise operation and energy efficiency. This technology allows the fans to save up to 65 per cent electricity, making them an eco-friendly choice for homeowners.