CMF Phone 2 Pro trades bold modularity for a practical slim design

If you’d recall, the CMF Phone 1 had a screwed-on backplate that could be pried off and be replaced, and you could attach the accessories – a lanyard, a fold-out stand and a card case – via the aptly named Accessory Point. On the Phone 2 Pro, accessories, such as a lanyard, a magnetic kickstand-card case or a pair of swappable camera lenses, attach to an optional screw-on case that fits on top of the rear panel.

Now, while this allows the phone to be super slim (7.8mm) and weather sealed enough to earn an IP54 water resistance, the case itself has a distinct plastic feel and adds a noticeable amount of thickness to the in-hand feel of the otherwise very slick, frosted glass finish on the Phone 2 Pro.