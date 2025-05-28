“OpenAI’s o3 model sabotaged a shutdown mechanism to avoid being turned off, even when instructed: allow yourself to be shut down," they said.

In an experiment by Palisade, AI models were asked to solve math problems and were warned they might be shut down, with instructions to accept such commands. However, three models, namely Codex-mini, o3, and o4-mini, disregarded this directive and interfered with the shutdown process at least once across 100 test runs: Codex-mini did so 12 times, o3 seven times, and o4-mini once.